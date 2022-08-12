ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 dogs missing after vehicle stolen in River North with pets inside, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
Two dogs are missing after the car they were in was stolen Thursday in River North, according to Chicago police.

A 33-year-old woman left her black SUV parked on the street in the 700-block of N. Wells Street around 3 p.m. while she went into a store. As she was leaving the store, she told police she saw an unknown person get into her vehicle and take off northbound on Wells, officials said.

The vehicle had her two dogs, a Maltese and a Schitzu, inside, police said.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

