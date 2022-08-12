ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Greenwich YWCA to get $75K in federal funding to continue mission in aiding domestic violence victims

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Federal money is on the way for the Greenwich agency dedicated to protecting vulnerable families throughout Fairfield County.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal stopped by the YWCA to announce a $75,000 award for its domestic violence program from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Organizers say the YWCA the is the only accredited domestic violence agency in the town.

They say domestic violence the number one violent crime in Greenwich, and is on the rise.

"During COVID, calls to our hotline spiked - over 7,000 calls in a year whereas pre-COVID, our average was about 3,800 calls per year, so our clients were in crisis and needed our support. They needed more services than they ever had before,” said Mary Lee Kiernan, president and CEO of Greenwich YWCA.

She says they will use the funds to hire more staff and improve their office space.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan shares perspective as first woman leader of New York's capital

This week marks the 102nd anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States. In Focus is commemorating the anniversary by taking a look at the history that led up to this right in the U.S., and why it’s so important for women to be politically engaged. JoDee Kenney sits down with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan for her perspective as the first woman leader of the capital city of New York. Sheehan says she’s proud of that landmark status, and of the unique role her state has played. She says she’s also proud to hold office in the same state as leaders like Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. Having overcome the roadblocks of being a woman in politics, the mayor of Albany says it’s important to keep in mind the roadblocks that exist for other marginalized groups, and work to overcome them — and, most importantly, to stay politically engaged amid the changing political landscape for women in the United States.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Spa in 1935: A State Health Resort Opens

“The Spa is new in every sense of the word. In addition to new equipment, new buildings and new treatments, it presents a new conception of the treatment of disease—the conception of health and recreation and enjoyment while finding that health. It is a place where the patient, by the very life that teems around him, will be made to forget he is ill.” – Pierrepont B. Noyes, President, Saratoga Springs Authority. Address of Welcome. The Saratogian, July 26th, 1935.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
News 12

Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park

A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen New York and Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Breana Ramsey claims her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were ignored by characters at Legoland in Goshen who instead chose to interact with white children nearby. She posted an Instagram video of the incident on June 14.
GOSHEN, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Woerner Bill To Assist Elderly Homeowners Signed Into Law

ROUND LAKE — Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner (D-Round Lake) announced Aug. 8 a bill she authored that will assist elderly homeowners with essential repairs was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Residential Emergency Services to Offer Home Repairs to the Elderly program (RESTORE) was established in 2018 to...
ROUND LAKE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation

UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
UTICA, NY
