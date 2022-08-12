The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO