Ann Richardson, 66, of Santa Anna
Ann Richardson, age 66, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a...
Daniel McCombs
Daniel McCombs, age 85 of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral services for Daniel will be held at 10AM on Monday, August 15, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 on Sunday, August 14 at Heartland Funeral Home.
Joseph Alberto Salas
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Lemonade Day is Saturday, Aug. 13 in Brownwood
Brown County youngsters have been presented the chance to learn how to run a business — and make some money for themselves — this summer. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized a local exercise of the nationwide Lemonade Day program that culminates this weekend. Lemonade Day is...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Aug. 15-21
Brownwood at San Angelo Central, 6 p.m. Veribest at Early, 5:30 p.m. Zephyr at Rising Star, 6 p.m. Brownwood, Lubbock All Saints at Snyder, 9 a.m. Brownwood at Lampasas, 6:30 p.m. Early at Albany, 5 p.m. Bangs at Brady, 5 p.m. May, Union Hill, Iredell at Gordon, 6 p.m. Lingleville,...
Hidden Gems: 2 sisters-in-law restore old Comanche train depot one brick at a time
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s rare that a train drives by the century-old train depot anymore. Even though the tracks are not often used now, if you look at the depot; you can see that the walls are still holding up strong, the original door still slides with ease, and pieces of history are displayed […]
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Blanket Tigers
BLANKET – For the third year in a row, a different head coach will helm the Blanket Tigers football program. Still, lofty expectations remain – not only within in the program, but throughout the state. First-year head coach Michael Cherry is taking over a program ranked No. 18...
Vehicle vs. building accident reported on 4th Street
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building near a display of...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Richland Springs Coyotes
RICHLAND SPRINGS – Since 2004, the Richland Springs Coyotes have won all of their record nine six-man state championships. At no time during that run have the Coyotes gone more than three seasons without a title so, based on history, Richland Springs is due in 2022. The Coyotes, who...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: San Saba Armadillos
SAN SABA – Following four consecutive trips to the postseason, the task of keeping that playoff streak alive for the San Saba Armadillos is expected to be a tougher chore during the 2022 campaign. San Saba, which reached the playoffs with a 2-3 district mark and finished with a...
Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
North Bosque River: Drought of 2022, from Lake Waco northward
The North Bosque River watershed, which spans five counties from Lake Waco to Stephenville, is almost entirely in "exceptional" drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor's most severe designation. The volume of the North Bosque is at the mercy of how much rain falls in the watershed. The flow can fluctuate wildly given the notoriously fickle weather of North Central Texas. It's not forever. This isn't the first time the river's waters have dwindled this far, and the history of flooding along the river in the last five years alone demonstrate the power it gains when rainy weather does return. But climate change experts predict hotter summers and bigger rainstorms to come, and city officials are looking for ways to reuse wastewater instead of return it to nature. Read more: https://go.wacotrib.com/river.
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’
CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
Lady Lions split final two matches at Wimberley tournament
WIMBERLEY – The Brownwood Lady Lions split their final two matches at the Wimberley volleyball tournament Saturday, defeating Class 5A Bastrop Cedar Creek in two sets and falling to Class 5A Elgin in three sets. In the Lady Lions’ 25-22, 25-23 win over Cedar Creek, Brownwood received five kills...
Court Records 8/12/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 5 through August 11:. Barkley, Ryan Mitchell, Appeal – City of Early, 2 counts. Castillo, Daniel Alberto Jr., Driving While Intoxicated. Portela, Isvan Munoz, Appeal – JP 2, 2 counts. Blake, Joseph Tomothy, Appeal...
Get Ready to Chow Down & Shop at the Coleman Food Truck Festival
Coleman may be a small town, but its events are larger than life, including the Annual Food Truck Festival in December. I can't think of anything better than strolling the downtown streets of Smalltown, America while enjoying some of the most delicious food truck fare in West Texas. Throw in some Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses and you've got the makings of a fun-filled Saturday afternoon in Coleman.
Irrigation Water Contaminated
Some irrigation water in the Early, Texas area has been contaminated with a foreign substance. According to John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, a foreign substance was detected earlier today in an irrigation water line. The contamination has been isolated and that water line has been temporarily closed. The District is currently unable to supply the untreated irrigation water to the agricultural customers, fewer than ten, on that line. All affected customers have been notified.
CRASH REPORT: Investigation closes on Coleman County crash that killed 18-year-old athlete
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Highway Patrol (THP) put out its crash report on the early Sunday morning wreck which took the life of 18-year-old Cross Plains High student, Ryan Hopkins. According to the report, Hopkins and a 16-year-old were traveling south on U.S. 84, just about 12 miles northwest of Coleman when they […]
I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
