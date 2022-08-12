ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester lawmakers mull amendment to expand property tax exemptions for seniors

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1M92_0hEDUzUW00

Westchester lawmakers are considering an amendment to expand property tax exemptions for seniors.

People 65 years old and up currently get a property tax cut if the combined household income is $29,000 or less.

But this amendment would increase that limit to $50,000, allowing more seniors to be eligible.

A new law enacted by the governor last week allows local municipalities to expand eligibility requirements.

This helps more seniors stay in their homes at a time when the cost of living has exponentially grown.

Legislators Vedat Gashi and David Tubiolo are co-sponsoring this amendment.

The amendment will go before several committees over the next few weeks, but there's optimism it will eventually pass a vote by the entire Board of Legislators.

Comments / 1

Related
longisland.com

Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities

The Nassau County Legislature’s Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing

A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
YORKTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
rcbizjournal.com

Supermarket Owner Buys Mount Ivy Diner; FilBen Development Group Purchases Montebello Parcel for Assisted Living; Camp Merockdim Sold

Supermarket Owner Wilson Bermeo Buys Mount Ivy Diner. Another iconic diner has changed hands for the second time in less than two years. The Mount Ivy Diner All American Diner on Route 202 in Pomona has been sold for $2.23 million to Karina & David LLC of New City. Rockland County Supermarket owner Wilson Bermeo signed on behalf of Karina & David LLC.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Seniors#Lawmakers#Mull#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Westchester#The Entire#Board Of Legislators
WestfairOnline

Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud

A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
BETHEL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
nystateofpolitics.com

New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone

Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themonroesun.com

Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut

MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
MONROE, CT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Garnet Health cuts outpatient services, citing higher costs, less patients

Garnet Health is closing some outpatient services in Middletown, including obstetrician and gynecologist services (OBGYN). Hospital officials said they are dealing with a lower volume of patients, supply chain issues and a significant increases in expenses. This led them to implement a financial recovery plan. The plan includes closing not...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election

Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy