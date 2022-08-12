Westchester lawmakers mull amendment to expand property tax exemptions for seniors

Westchester lawmakers are considering an amendment to expand property tax exemptions for seniors.

People 65 years old and up currently get a property tax cut if the combined household income is $29,000 or less.

But this amendment would increase that limit to $50,000, allowing more seniors to be eligible.

A new law enacted by the governor last week allows local municipalities to expand eligibility requirements.

This helps more seniors stay in their homes at a time when the cost of living has exponentially grown.

Legislators Vedat Gashi and David Tubiolo are co-sponsoring this amendment.

The amendment will go before several committees over the next few weeks, but there's optimism it will eventually pass a vote by the entire Board of Legislators.