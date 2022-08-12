ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Local churches gather for week-long prayer project "Revive Siouxland"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several churches in Siouxland have been gathering for a week-long prayer project hoping to revive their community and help share the love of Christ. It's called Revive Siouxland, all week the group has been going out into the community meeting and praying with people. Each...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Big Brothers, Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The folks at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland want you to get your bowling shoes ready for a special fundraiser and a bowling party happening September 16th & 17th!. You and four or five friends can sign up to raise $500 as a team.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police are on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29. The accident happened just shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Fire damaged garage in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th Street and Summit Street in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding, and interior with visible smoke still coming off the structure as of 3:45 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Sioux City, IA
Education
siouxlandnews.com

Twiford family laid to rest Friday morning

LAUREL, Neb. — The Twiford family, Gene, Janet and their daughter Dana, were laid to rest Friday morning in Laurel, Nebraska. The services were held at the family's church in Laurel, with the community coming together to honor the family, just over a week after they were murdered in their home.
LAUREL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy