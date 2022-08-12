Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Local churches gather for week-long prayer project "Revive Siouxland"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several churches in Siouxland have been gathering for a week-long prayer project hoping to revive their community and help share the love of Christ. It's called Revive Siouxland, all week the group has been going out into the community meeting and praying with people. Each...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Big Brothers, Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The folks at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland want you to get your bowling shoes ready for a special fundraiser and a bowling party happening September 16th & 17th!. You and four or five friends can sign up to raise $500 as a team.
siouxlandnews.com
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police are on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29. The accident happened just shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
siouxlandnews.com
Fire damaged garage in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th Street and Summit Street in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding, and interior with visible smoke still coming off the structure as of 3:45 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Twiford family laid to rest Friday morning
LAUREL, Neb. — The Twiford family, Gene, Janet and their daughter Dana, were laid to rest Friday morning in Laurel, Nebraska. The services were held at the family's church in Laurel, with the community coming together to honor the family, just over a week after they were murdered in their home.
Comments / 0