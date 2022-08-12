ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Ends Quarantine, Social Distancing Recommendations For COVID-19

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

While stopping short of declaring the pandemic over, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday dropped its quarantine and social distancing recommendations for COVID-19. The changes come after health officials determined an estimated 95 percent of adult Americans have developed some level of immunity to the virus, either from getting vaccinated or having survived a bout with COVID gaining immunity naturally, CDC officials say. “The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” says the CDC’s Greta Massetti. One recommendation the CDC has not dropped, however, is the one regarding masks.

The agency says they should still be worn in areas with high transmission rates and by people who are at high risk of developing a serious illness.

Does this mean we’ve thrown in the towel and have come to terms with the fact that COVID is here to stay?

