NFL

Friday's Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

All Times EDT
Friday, August 12
MLB

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

