Friday's Time Schedule
|All Times EDT
|Friday, August 12
|MLB
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
|NFL Preseason
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
|WNBA
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|NWSL
Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
