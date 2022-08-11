ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a little strange, obviously’: Andrew Benintendi sounds off on returning to Boston for first time with the Yankees

The latest matchup in the most-heated rivalry in baseball featured a rare moment of admiration for the opposition. Andrew Benintendi faced the Boston Red Sox for the first time since being traded to the New York Yankees in Fenway Park. Although he was not traded directly there, his history with the Sox was impossible to […] The post ‘It’s a little strange, obviously’: Andrew Benintendi sounds off on returning to Boston for first time with the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
CBS Boston

Hamilton native sings national anthem before Red Sox game

BOSTON -- Briana Rossi is hardly a newbie in the singing world, but she has always wanted to perform the national anthem for her home team. At Sunday night's Sox vs. Yankees game, that dream came true thanks to her company. In the minutes before Rossi belted out the national anthem, there was a moment for reflection. "I've been a singer my own life so I've done many anthems all over the world but I think this for me is like a coming home," she said. Rossi, a Hamilton native, has spent many years singing professionally for Cirque De Soleil and even...
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play the second of their three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees continued their skid with […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
