BOSTON -- Briana Rossi is hardly a newbie in the singing world, but she has always wanted to perform the national anthem for her home team. At Sunday night's Sox vs. Yankees game, that dream came true thanks to her company. In the minutes before Rossi belted out the national anthem, there was a moment for reflection. "I've been a singer my own life so I've done many anthems all over the world but I think this for me is like a coming home," she said. Rossi, a Hamilton native, has spent many years singing professionally for Cirque De Soleil and even...

HAMILTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO