What’s Actually an ‘Oversized Load’ for NY State Bridge Authority?
You see the signs nearly every time you go across one of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridge, wide-loads or over-sized loads can only go across the bridges during certain times of the day, and some have to be escorted across the bridge, plus there is usually a phone number for that driver to call.
Statewide effort starts tomorrow to prevent speeding
Speed Awareness Week to Run from August 14 to August 21. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that law enforcement agencies throughout New York State will be increasing patrols to target speeding from August 14 – 21. Speed Awareness week is a high-visibility enforcement campaign supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.
Gov. Hochul signs new laws to enhance traffic safety in New York State
Gov. Hochul signed two new laws Friday that enhance traffic safety and crack down on hit and run incidents.
Trolley rides at transportation museum
The New York Museum of Transportation, in Rush, will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside on Sunday, August 21. The two-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m., and no reservations are required. Trolley cars operated...
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
Spotted Lanternfly infestation in Upstate New York
ALBANY, N.Y. Elected officials are raising the alarm on the presence of Spotted Lanternflies in Upstate New York. In a press release, Senator Chuck Schumer called on the USDA to “deploy funds already secured” for combating the invasive species in the state. He also announced a push for $22 million in additional aid to reduce risk for New York wineries and other areas of tourism.
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
Upstate Cities Turn To Canal Heritage For Economic Development
Canalside in Buffalo has already transformed Buffalo’s waterfront into a year-round destination. The City of Rochester is pursuing Aqueduct Reimagined, the centerpiece of the ROC the Riverway initiative, which aims to transform the historic aqueduct into a central gathering place while improving connectivity downtown along the riverfront. Syracuse Inner...
DEC Launches Electric Boat in Finger Lakes
The boat features a rehabbed hull (a reuse project) and has a 20 horsepower outboard electric motor that can power the boat at 8 to 10 MPH. The batteries are designed to give it a range of up to 60 miles of operation. Division of Water staff are keeping track...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation
UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
Road and Bridge Closing in Steuben County Starting August 22nd
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning August 22nd, a road and a bridge in Steuben County will both be closed for a period of time. County Route 76 in Urbana, will be closed to all traffic between Sanford Road and Greyton H. Taylor Memorial Drive Wessels Road between 7 am and 5 pm from August 22nd through August 26th.
Will the CHIPS Act help new vehicle shortages?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve tried to buy a new car or truck lately, you know there’s not much inventory to choose from. Chip shortages have caused dramatic delivery delays to local dealers. Most dealerships have an extremely limited supply of new vehicles on the lot and...
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
Good Question: What’s with this random charge on my Frontier bill?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is a good question about a bill. A Frontier customer told us about a random charge that seemingly came out of nowhere. “I just received my new Frontier bill for my home landline. Instead of $33, it was $52. I pay early and have no back payments due. When I looked at the bill, they charged $9.90 for Frontier Com of America. I called customer service, and nobody could tell me what that was since it was new to the bills, but they couldn’t take it off my bill. My guess is they are making everyone pay for their internet fiber upgrades, even those people who don’t use their internet service.”
Planned Parenthood of Central and WNY files lawsuit against Town of Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York has filed a lawsuit against the town of Henrietta. This comes after the town board shot down a special use permit application in June for a new planned parenthood clinic. Henrietta town supervisor Steve Schultz, voted in favor of the...
RPD is looking to hire more officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The need for police officers here in Rochester is growing. The Rochester Police Department held a recruitment event Sunday. There were about 100 recruits at the training facility on Scottsville Road. There are about 150 recruits enrolled right now. “We’re trying to find that next group to jump...
