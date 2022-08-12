ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is a good question about a bill. A Frontier customer told us about a random charge that seemingly came out of nowhere. “I just received my new Frontier bill for my home landline. Instead of $33, it was $52. I pay early and have no back payments due. When I looked at the bill, they charged $9.90 for Frontier Com of America. I called customer service, and nobody could tell me what that was since it was new to the bills, but they couldn’t take it off my bill. My guess is they are making everyone pay for their internet fiber upgrades, even those people who don’t use their internet service.”

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO