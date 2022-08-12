Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities.
Xcel Energy local spending supports area economy
AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Xcel Energy not only powers the regional economy with clean, reliable electricity, but also supports local jobs and economic development through hundreds of millions of dollars spent with Texas and New Mexico businesses. In 2021, Xcel Energy purchased almost $745 million in goods and...
AAA Texas: Gas prices down for 8 consecutive weeks; national average price dips below $4
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices across the Lone Star State have dropped for nearly 2 months, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.472 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward. “Retail...
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is warning Texans about an invasive crayfish from Australia. The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas. This is just the second detection of this species in the wild in the United States with the other being in California.
Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — In the state investigation spurred by then-President Donald Trump’s call to Georgia’s top election official, people who have been called to testify — or who might be — about potential interference in the 2020 presidential contest are turning to high-profile lawyers. Trump...
California governor proposes extending nuclear plant’s life
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running...
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed “The Ghost Hunter,” who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. David Lynn Turner, of San Jacinto County, was found guilty to sexually assaulted at least two women....
