Hampton City Schools finding success with pop-up hiring events
Hampton City Schools employees set up outside West Hampton Community Center on Saturday in an effort to recruit ahead of the new school year.
Local organization gives $500 grants to local kids with businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Business owners spent time after school and got help shopping from their parents to prepare to set up their tables Saturday morning at the Chesapeake Conference Center for the 2022 Kidpreneur Expo. The Bennett Center put on its second annual expo to highlight and support youth...
13newsnow.com
Landstown High School in Virginia Beach hosts 'Back-to-School Care Fair'
Students got free haircuts, vision and posture screenings, and free backpacks. The event also offered a vaccination clinic and physical exams.
Chesapeake City Public Schools expands virtual academy for new school year
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Just like the pandemic, virtual learning has developed and changed over the course of the last two years. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders with Chesapeake Public Schools offered hybrid learning. “The number of students requesting virtual really cut back quite a bit in...
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
Teacher's Are The Best: Back 2 School Drive-Thru Giveaway
We are hosting the first annual "Teachers Are The Best" back to school drive-thru giveaway! Please mark your calendars for Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm (C3-Hampton 2311 Tower Place Hampton, Virginia 23666). Thank you for educating and sowing seeds of greatness in our young people.
Student finds support to build a new life at TCC
Brian Marshall is one of those people who make you smile when you meet him. He’s affable, relatable and full of joy. And that was on the worst days of his life. Brian came to Tidewater Community College after losing his business and his home. He was living in his car, hoping to build a new life.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Local doctors respond to updated CDC COVID-19 guidelines
As parents get their kids ready to head back to school in a few weeks, the CDC has eased some COVID restrictions.
Petersburg hosting back-to-school celebration this weekend
PCPS' annual 'Back 2 School' kickoff event at the Petersburg Sports Complex will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Disabled surfers take to the water in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Surfers with disabilities gathered at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach Saturday to spend the day catching waves together. The event was sponsored by the Life Rolls On Foundation, and was called They Will Surf Again - Virginia Beach. The foundation provided the equipment participants needed to join in the fun, including adaptive surfboards and beach transfer wheelchairs, while participants supplied their own personal gear, including wetsuits, lifejackets (for athletes), fins (for deep water volunteers) and towels.
13News Now Investigates: Ex-employees cash big severance checks in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The turnover in Portsmouth politics has some people out of the job but still getting paid. The City of Portsmouth paid almost half-a-million dollars in severance to some high-profile ex-employees in recent years. Since 2019, five former employees raked in a combined $414,984.64 in severance pay,...
Family members, volunteers not giving up hope in search of Kadence Morrell
NORFOLK, Va. — Family members of 15-year-old Kadence Morrell are holding onto hope in the search for their loved one. Along with volunteers, they are looking for any sign of the missing Norfolk girl. Saturday marked 10 days since Kadence was last seen in the area of Norway Place,...
Volunteers continue to search for missing Norfolk teen
NORFOLK, Va. — As family members of 15-year-old Kadence Morrell continue to search for the missing teen, they’re not alone. Keitra Coleman of the volunteer search group, Hear Their Voices, said her team has searched for Kadence Morrell nearly every day since her family reported her missing. “I’m...
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Funeral set for Virginia college student shot to death
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A funeral service is set for Monday for a Virginia university student whom police said was shot to death earlier this month. Henrico County Police say Zhykierra Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5.
Former Virginia Beach police chief, local pastor lead task force to 'build a better city'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A youth violence prevention task force in the City of Virginia Beach acts as one piece of a regionwide effort. It is a direct byproduct of mayors from the Seven Cities coming together, as each locality grapples with rising crime and gun violence. During an...
Hampton City Council Denies Rezoning Request From Michel Properties
HAMPTON—Michel Properties LLC, which currently operates an automotive restoration and repair facility at 63 Wythe Creek Rd. across from NASA Langley Research Center, recently filed a rezoning request with Hampton City Council for a piece of property that the company also owns at 53 Wythe Creek Rd. at the intersection of Voyager Drive. The request was denied by Hampton City Council.
