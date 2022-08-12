Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
WSAZ
Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say a man wanted for murder has been arrested. Kerry Wiley was arrested by Charleston Police about midnight Saturday morning. He was wanted for the murder of Ty Christopher Hall. Hall was found dead inside a garage at his home in the 5100 block...
WSAZ
Jury convicts man for multi-state online fraud scheme in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A federal jury convicted a man for his involvement in a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. The scheme defrauded victims through the use of fake online profiles. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
WSAZ
Body of juvenile, 12, recovered in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The body of a juvenile was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff. The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reports. The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still...
WSAZ
Man wanted in Charleston murder
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 8-12-22 Updated: 6 hours ago. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky.
WSAZ
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 7:30 p.m., 8/13/22. A driver, accused of hitting several people with his car at the Mason County fair has been arrested. The Mason County sheriff confirms to WSAZ, Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, has been charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury. Sturgeon is being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, cash
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A large amount of illegal narcotics, several guns and cash were discovered as law enforcement served a search warrant at a home on Thursday. The U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted the search warrant at the home in the 800 block of 15th Street.
WSAZ
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATED: 11:30 p.m. In a Facebook post, the Greenup County Coroner says Christopher Thomas Del Rosario’s family has been found and notified. He asked for prayers in the days ahead and thanked the community for their help. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Greenup County Coroner is...
WSAZ
Girl, 12, found dead and father hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot wound; mother speaks out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered and her father was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Thursday, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault...
WSAZ
Two men suffer severe burns in altercation that involved gasoline
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men suffered severe burns covering more than half of their bodies in Lincoln County. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Upper Mud River Road in Spurlockville. Lincoln County EMS and 911 Director Allen Holder said there was some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Man accused of pouring gasoline on man suffers burns himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man police say poured gasoline on another man ended up injuring himself in the attack. According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened Thursday evening in Spurlockville. Lincoln County dispatchers tell WSAZ.com both men were taken to the hospital. One was flown...
WSAZ
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flash flooding early Monday morning is causing problems in Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co. Those counties remain under a flash flood warning. Metro 911 says there is high water on multiple roads in various parts of Kanawha County. Rt. 21 is flooded in the 2900 block...
WSAZ
West Virginia Hillbilly Days returns to Lincoln County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Hillbilly Days will be making its return to Lincoln County on Saturday, Aug. 20. Jack Browning stopped by First Look at Four to talk about this festival and make apple butter with Tim and Taylor.
WSAZ
Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scams
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management enforcement officer Seth Summers is tasked with tracking down people who illegally dump trash. It’s a job easier said than done. He gets called out to illegal dumping sites on a regular basis. “You have beer cans, a refrigerator...
WSAZ
Recreating lost family recipes
Alternative sports and activities for grade school kids. Alternative sports and activities for grade school kids.
WSAZ
Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park
Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Mom speaks out after daughter found dead in eastern Ky. Solid Waste Management officers warn of illegal dumping scam.
WSAZ
WSAZ
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eighty people will lose their jobs due to the closure of a packaging company in Wurtland, according to company officials. Pregis Corporation officials said Friday that they intend to close the eastern Kentucky facility sometime in November. The company released the following statement:. “The regretful...
Comments / 0