ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football 2022 roster preview: Linebacker

The Virginia Tech Hokies wrapped up their second week of fall camp this week, and optimism is high around Blacksburg. New head coach Brent Pry may not have the most talented team in school history, but there is enough talent at critical positions that, combined with the energy Pry and his staff have brought in, has everyone excited.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

2024 Danville, VA ATH Kemori Dixon Receiving Virginia Tech Interest

The 2024 class in Virginia is looking like a fairly strong group of players from all across the Commonwealth including athlete Kemori Dixon out of George Washington HS in Danville, VA. Dixon told us that he has been receiving a good amount of interest from the Hokies with safeties coach...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
City
Community, VA
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
wfxrtv.com

Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Town of Blacksburg Department of Parks and Recreation says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
BLACKSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
RADFORD, VA
cardinalnews.org

A historic house and a love story

When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Tech Football#Hokies#American Football#College Football#Rsvp#Kids Club#The Vt Police Station
wfxrtv.com

Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
WDBJ7.com

WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
ROANOKE, VA
Channelocity

Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security

( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
FOX8 News

20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pcpatriot.com

Scout completes Eagle Scout Project in Pulaski

Aidan Doyle is with Troop 141 out of Christiansburg. He’s almost 16 years old and an uprising Junior at Auburn High School. Aidan recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Town of Pulaski, he put in two benches at Heritage Park. He wanted to do a project for the Town of Pulaski as this is where his grandparents Johnny and Wanda Saunders live. It became a bit of a tribute to honor his great grandmothers, Marlene Jones and Lois Saunders – both deceased now from cancer. Granny Marlene and his “Maw Maw” Wanda Saunders would walk him down the Dora Highway trail when he was younger. He would like to thank John and Donna Travis, his family and friends who donated and Kim Caudill of the Pulaski Public Works Department for all of their contributions to this project.
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season

PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
RIDGEWAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant owner dies after battle with cancer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke restaurant community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Mike Caudill, chef and co-owner of the restaurant Table 50 in Roanoke , died Thursday. When customers dined at Table 50 on Market Street they would frequently run into Caudill. In the 16 years...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale

Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

Community honors Short family two decades after unsolved murders

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Twenty years have passed since the Short family was killed. On August 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
HENRY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy