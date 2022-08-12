ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Possible parking dispute leaves person shot dead in NW Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigated two crime scenes, including a deadly shooting, separated by a few miles in northwest Atlanta. Police said the crime scenes are connected. Early investigative details indicate there could have been an argument over a parking spot that led to deadly gunfire. In all, one person...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA
tornadopix.com

Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta

Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Tree branch falls on car with man inside

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man in southwest Atlanta did not have a happy birthday. A tree branch fell on his car while he was inside it. The branch dented the car’s roof and cracked its windshield. The man told CBS 46 that he was waiting for the rain...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta

Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
ATLANTA, GA

