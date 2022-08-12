Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found shot on highway following incident at SW Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers found a woman shot between the Downtown Connector and Interstate 20 eastbound on Sunday morning. Police said the woman was treated for injuries at a hospital and her condition was not described as critical. Police said the shooting stemmed from an incident at a home...
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
CBS 46
2 teens shot after fight breaks out during house party, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night during a house party in northeast Atlanta, police said Sunday. Atlanta police say they were called to a party at a house on Middlesex Dr. NE around 11:30 p.m. When officers got there, they...
fox5atlanta.com
Possible parking dispute leaves person shot dead in NW Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigated two crime scenes, including a deadly shooting, separated by a few miles in northwest Atlanta. Police said the crime scenes are connected. Early investigative details indicate there could have been an argument over a parking spot that led to deadly gunfire. In all, one person...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
Neighbors say illegal dumping in Atlanta neighborhood is out of hand; they want it to stop
ATLANTA — Residents in one Atlanta neighborhood are dealing with a mess: illegal dumping that spills into the street. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to one neighbor in southeast Atlanta who said the problem left her depressed. “It depresses me. It gives me chills,” Shante Megett said.
Mattie’s Call issued for 15-year-old girl that went missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a 15-year-old girl out of Riverdale, Georgia. Police are asking for your help in locating Tiffany Smith. Police said Smith has bi-polar/schizophrenia disorder. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Quadruple shooting in Clayton County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and three more are in the hospital after a late night shooting in Clayton County. Clayton County police say they were called to Riverdale Road near Norman Drive in College Park at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night in reference to a person being shot.
fox5atlanta.com
SW Atlanta shootout ensues when people open fire on carjacking suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Police say three people are recovering after a Saturday morning shootout in SW Atlanta. Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. across from a barbershop on M.L.K. Jr. Drive. Police said people inside the shop saw a person breaking into cars and started shooting at the suspect....
Police searching for 30-year-old woman who disappeared from Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a Johns Creek woman who disappeared from a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Friday. Chandler Echeverria, 30, was last seen at a Texaco gas station on Campbellton Road near the Ben Hill Recreation Center at 6 a.m., according to police. [DOWNLOAD:...
tornadopix.com
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
CBS 46
Tree branch falls on car with man inside
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One man in southwest Atlanta did not have a happy birthday. A tree branch fell on his car while he was inside it. The branch dented the car’s roof and cracked its windshield. The man told CBS 46 that he was waiting for the rain...
Family desperate to find missing Clayton County woman missing for nearly a week
JONESBORO, Ga. — A Jonesboro family is desperately searching for a loved one they say they haven’t seen since Sunday morning. Family members say Shelby Lynn Robbins Smallwood, 39, was last seen on Bright Street just off of Hwy. 138 in Jonesboro at 11 a.m. on August 7.
Atlanta woman out hundreds of dollars after scam call
ATLANTA — A woman says she lost hundreds of dollars in an elaborate phone scam. Someone had called her, claiming they were holding her mother hostage. She shared her story with Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin. “I heard her say my name and then she was crying, like wailing,”...
atlantafi.com
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown intersection set to receive pilot program called a "Pedestrian Scramble"
ATLANTA - Changes are on the way to arguably one of the most recognizable intersections in Atlanta. City leaders will test out what’s called a pedestrian scramble that will bring diagonal crosswalks to 10th and Piedmont Avenue. Sunday the Atlanta Department of Transportation will install a pedestrian scramble at...
Police search for robber who followed man home, stole $50K watch, led officers on chase
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A Powder Springs resident told Channel 2 Action News he believes thieves saw him wearing expensive jewelry at an Atlanta restaurant Thursday night, then followed him home, with one bursting through the front door of his townhome. “The crowbar didn’t work. That’s when he started...
