Erie County, NY

“Moo-ternity ward” gives lessons on raising cattle at Fair

By Eric Piotrowski
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday was dairy day at the Erie County Fair and the “moo-ternity ward” is giving fair-goers an up-close lesson about raising cattle, from the start.

They are educating people on where their food comes from, and the circle of life at farms across Western New York. In fact, each year, you can watch live births in the Agriculture Discovery Center, and even get notified when the next one could happen.

“Say 50 years ago someone in probably every family was involved somewhere in agriculture, now we’re a couple generations away and we really enjoy it and informing the public on what’s going on,” said Barry Flansburg of the Agriculture Discovery Center.

The Agriculture Discovery Center includes both livestock stalling and interactive exhibits.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

