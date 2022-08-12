Read full article on original website
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
Arrest Report for August 14
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Tabitha Clayton – Central. -Forgery, value less than $10,000. Idona Evans...
'Stay and Play' event coming to Laurens County Library
The Laurens County Public Library will host their Afternooners “Stay & Play” on Thursday, August 25 at 3:30 PM at the Laurens branch. Participants can partake in video, board, and card games provided by the library. This program is for ages 11-17. It is free and open to...
