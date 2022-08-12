ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Bridge SC
3d ago

Yes! Throw away the key and please advertise this to these other gang members and young people who are also lining up to throw away their lives too and become a slave to the prison system. Great job Mr. Prosecutor! 👏

WTOP

2 dead in separate Prince George’s Co. shootings

Two men are dead following separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday night, police said. The first shooting happened in Upper Marlboro on Twayblade Court, near the Mellwood Hills Community Park around 8 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police. Police say they found a man...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WTOP

Man charged with firing gun inside Tysons Corner Center set to appear in court

The man charged with firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in McLean, Virginia, in June is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Noah Settles, 22, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, attempted malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
MCLEAN, VA
Daily Voice

Separate Alerts Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy, Girl Reported Missing In Maryland

Separate alerts have been issued for a pair of 11-year-olds who were reported missing by friends and family on the same day in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Darren Cole, which was followed by the Baltimore County Police Department at 1:30 p.m. as the agency looks to locate Greidy Hernandez-Portillo.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city. One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded. And officers responding to a...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment

A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Man dead after fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Police say a man is dead after a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, near the Federal Spring Recreation Center. Once...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Make Several Firearms Arrests

Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police say a series of pro-active patrol stops have resulted in arrests for firearms offenses, including possession of a “ghost gun.”. On Sunday, July 31st, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a possible suspended license. During the stop, the officer detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A search was conducted. Authorities say Nieara Marquise Johnson was found to be carrying and concealing a Glock 19 handgun,. and was also charged with driving on a suspended license.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s Highest Court Upholds Murder Conviction for Man who Helped Kill Two Northwest High School Students in Montgomery Village in 2017

In June 2017, on the eve of their graduation from Northwest High School, Shadi Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, were ambushed and shot multiple times while they sat in a parked car in Montgomery Village. The Maryland Court of Appeals released its opinion today, affirming the second-degree murder convictions of Roger Garcia, 24, of Germantown, for his involvement in their deaths. Garcia will continue serving his 100-year prison sentence.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD

