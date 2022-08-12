Read full article on original website
Bridge SC
3d ago
Yes! Throw away the key and please advertise this to these other gang members and young people who are also lining up to throw away their lives too and become a slave to the prison system. Great job Mr. Prosecutor! 👏
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
WTOP
2 dead in separate Prince George’s Co. shootings
Two men are dead following separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday night, police said. The first shooting happened in Upper Marlboro on Twayblade Court, near the Mellwood Hills Community Park around 8 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police. Police say they found a man...
WTOP
Man charged with firing gun inside Tysons Corner Center set to appear in court
The man charged with firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in McLean, Virginia, in June is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Noah Settles, 22, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, attempted malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
mocoshow.com
Man Serving Life Gets Additional 30 Years For Previous Home Invasion/Robbery Case
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge Jeannie Cho sentenced defendant, Gregory Jones, 28, of Silver Spring, to 30 years in prison for robbery, home invasion and assault charges, stemming from an incident on October 9th 2017.
4 dead after weekend of shootings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County spent much of their weekend working a series of deadly shootings that took place over the course of three days. By Sunday night, four people had died in four separate shootings. Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a […]
Separate Alerts Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy, Girl Reported Missing In Maryland
Separate alerts have been issued for a pair of 11-year-olds who were reported missing by friends and family on the same day in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Darren Cole, which was followed by the Baltimore County Police Department at 1:30 p.m. as the agency looks to locate Greidy Hernandez-Portillo.
WTOP
Baltimore police: 2 killed, others wounded in shootings
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people are dead and several others are wounded from shootings in Maryland’s largest city. One man died and a woman was seriously wounded during a shooting in northeast Baltimore that officers responded to early Sunday. Two others were wounded. And officers responding to a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend after stabbing in Rockville apartment
A man was charged with attempted murder after Montgomery County police say he stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen in a Rockville apartment Wednesday. Lance Popo, 37, of Rockville was with his girlfriend of 11 years and their children, ages 2 and 10, in a Rockville apartment around 5:45 p.m. She went out with the children to get food and came back about 20 minutes later, according to charging documents.
WTOP
After 20 years on the run, man charged with raping child back behind bars in Loudoun Co.
After being on the run for more than 20 years, a man charged with raping a child in Leesburg, Virginia, is back behind bars in Loudoun County following his extradition from El Salvador. Franklin Antonio Carcamo Giron, 45, returned to the U.S. Friday about a month after the Supreme Court...
$8K Reward Offered For Information In Baltimore Murder
An $8,000 reward is being offered for information in connection to the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Shareef Muse was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway shortly after 11:13 a.m., Saturday, July 30, according to Baltimore police. No other descriptive information was provided...
WTOP
Man dead after fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.
Police say a man is dead after a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, near the Federal Spring Recreation Center. Once...
WTOP
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
UPDATE, Aug 13, 2022 — The Metropolitan Police Department said the man whom an officer shot and who was accused of assaulting the woman in the case is Rahman Mills, 29. Mills faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigation Team began looking at […]
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Make Several Firearms Arrests
Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police say a series of pro-active patrol stops have resulted in arrests for firearms offenses, including possession of a “ghost gun.”. On Sunday, July 31st, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a possible suspended license. During the stop, the officer detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. A search was conducted. Authorities say Nieara Marquise Johnson was found to be carrying and concealing a Glock 19 handgun,. and was also charged with driving on a suspended license.
Man dies after ramming car into US Capitol barricade, shooting himself
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police said a man died by suicide Sunday after he rammed a car into a barricade then shot himself. Police said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. when the man first drove into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street NE and Second Street SE. Then, USCP […]
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s Highest Court Upholds Murder Conviction for Man who Helped Kill Two Northwest High School Students in Montgomery Village in 2017
In June 2017, on the eve of their graduation from Northwest High School, Shadi Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, were ambushed and shot multiple times while they sat in a parked car in Montgomery Village. The Maryland Court of Appeals released its opinion today, affirming the second-degree murder convictions of Roger Garcia, 24, of Germantown, for his involvement in their deaths. Garcia will continue serving his 100-year prison sentence.
Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint Found Dead In Prince George's County, Owner Says
The search for a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in April has come to a tragic end after he was found dead in Prince George's County, officials say. Bruno was stolen at gunpoint when he and his handler were on a walk in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue in Brightwood Park around 4:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, according to Metropolitan police.
Man found guilty of murder at Burger King in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A jury found a man charged with the murder of someone who tried to intervene in an argument at a fast food restaurant guilty Friday. Prosecutors said Darin Tyler Robey, 21, could get up to 65 years following the conviction. Frederick police officers said Robey went to the […]
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
Alert Issued For Missing Montgomery County Mother, 2-Year-Old Son
Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother in Maryland, who has not been seen for days after leaving a social gathering with her 2-year-old son days ago. An alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cold Case Unit regarding Delmy...
