Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
AOL Corp
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
‘Grease’: Which Actors From the Movie Have Died?
Following the death of Olivia Newton-John, here's a list of a few other actors from the 'Grease' movie who have also died.
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74
Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Pat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an...
Tribute to Dan Curtis: The Creator of TV's "Dark Shadows"
Producer/writer Dan Curtis. who died of a brain tumor in 2006, wasthe man responsible for many classic TV horror favorites including the 1960s gothic daytime soap, Dark Shadows, and the 1972 TV-movie The Night Stalker. Curtis was also the talent behind the iconic mini-series, The Winds of War, and its sequel, War and Remembrance.
Mary Alice, Tony-Winning ‘Fences’ Star, Dies
Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice — known for originating the role of Rose in August Wilson’s “Fences” — died Wednesday evening in her home in New York City, the New York Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. There are conflicting reports surrounding her age. In...
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
Has Mary-Louise Parker Ever Been Married? Inside Her Love Life and Relationship History
Weeds actress Mary-Louise Parker has conquered the stages of Broadway and the big screen. Longtime fans have been curious to know more about her personal life outside of her Hollywood achievements. Keep scrolling to find out if she was ever married. Is Mary-Louise Parker Married?. Mary-Louise got her start on...
Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton discussed her film The Godfather while attending her hand at footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The 76-year-old actress was honored Thursday at the historic Hollywood theater. Keaton was joined by her two children, daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, and Dexter's...
Tegan and Sara's 'High School' to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Friday for the upcoming drama series High School, whose first season is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on Oct. 14. The show will depict the high school lives of Grammy-nominated recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, with the series being based on the twins' best-selling memoir of the same name.
‘Primo’ Star Ignacio Diaz-Silverio Leads Horror-Comedy ‘Departing Seniors’, Filming Underway
EXCLUSIVE: Filming is underway in Chicago on horror-comedy Departing Seniors, starring Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, the lead in recently announced Amazon series Primo. Also starring in the Queensbury Pictures production are Yani Gellman (Pretty Little Liars), Lorena Diaz (Chicago Med), Ireon Roach (Candyman), and Cameron Scott Roberts (The Walking Dead). Written by Jose Nateras, the film follows witty high school senior Javier (Diaz-Silverio), who after witnessing an act of bullying, begins having psychic visions that reveal the horrifying truth behind a rash of supposed suicides at his school. It’s up to him and his sarcastic best friend to unmask the truth behind the grisly occurrences. Directing is Clare Cooney, who makes her feature directorial debut and serves...
Everybody Hates Chris Star Tyler James Williams: Seeing My Face on Buses Was 'Traumatic'
Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams opened up about being a child actor on Everybody Hates Chris in an interview with Yahoo News published Friday. Williams got his start on Sesame Street at age seven, and within a few years, he was cast as the lead of Everybody Hates Chris, the sitcom inspired by Chris Rock's childhood.
Some Insight into TV's "Insight" and the Terrific New Book by Mark A. Villano
The name of the show is Insight, and though it originally aired in the 1960s, the 1970s, and 1980s, this amazing program remains one of the most unique television series ever created. It was The Twilight Zone with a spiritual twist that featured an A-list of guest stars, writers, and directors. At the heart of it all was its mainstay creative force behind the scenes:
