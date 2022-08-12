Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Inmates charged with attempted murder after jail beating leaves one critical
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Four people face charges after a beating left an inmate in the Columbus County Detention Center in critical condition. According to the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office, they were notified by Sheriff Jody Greene that an inmate was assaulted and suffered serious injuries on August.
WMBF
Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested. The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on...
3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
cbs17
Arrest made after Fayetteville man killed in shooting during dispute, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Saturday night they made an arrest in a homicide after finding a man dead in his home on Friday. On Friday at 1:44 a.m., Fayetteville police responded to the 2000 block of Poplar Drive in reference to a death investigation. When officers...
Suspect arrested in Fayetteville death investigation
Fayetteville police have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation on Friday.
Dillon police investigating after 1 injured in shooting at High Cotton Bar & Grill
DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Sunday morning in a shooting at the High Cotton Bar & Grill in Dillon, according to Police Chief David Lane. Officers were called about 12:50 a.m. to the business in the 1300 block of E. Main Street, Lane said, adding that the person’s injuries were not […]
cbs17
Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County
MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
Suspect arrested in Maryland in connection with Fayetteville homicide
Police in Maryland arrested Karon Streets for First Degree murder in connection with a Fayetteville homicide.
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
cbs17
Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
Deadly shooting suspect identified after stealing gun from family member, police say
A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Karon Peair Streets, robbed a family member of a handgun on North Windsor Drive and then opened fire on a home on South Windsor Drive.
heraldadvocate.com
Sixth person charged in connection to a nightclub shooting in 2021
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the sixth person connected to a 2021 nightclub shooting. Trey Lamar Little AKA “Trey Pound”, of Southern Pines, was arrested last weekend in North Carolina as a wanted individual from the MCSO. Little, 29, was transported to the Marlboro County Detention...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Wire Grass Road in Robeson County, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Thursday night in the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road near Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said deputies, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. A neighbor said the situation involves a...
Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
cbs17
Fayetteville man found dead in home; police open death investigation they call ‘not random’
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after finding a man dead in his home. Police say they responded to a death investigation call early Friday in the 2000 block of Poplar Drive. At approximately 1:44 a.m., police — along with emergency medical personnel and a homicide unit...
Myrtle Beach police searching for Home Depot armed robbery suspect
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach Home Depot. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. The suspect showed a gun, demanded money and then fled, according to police. They drove off in a white van shortly after. Anyone with […]
WECT
Columbus County deputies searching for pair suspected of robbing convenience store
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for the identities of two people suspected of robbing a convenience store as seen in surveillance footage. Per the CCSO, deputies were called by an alarm on August 11 to Tiger Mart #5 on 7371...
Court receives mental evaluation for former Horry County teacher accused of killing stepson
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The District Court of El Paso County has received a copy of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation and has scheduled a hearing. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities […]
One dead after two people shot in Robeson County
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
