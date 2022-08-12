Read full article on original website
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
If more than two big storms hit Florida this year, insurers could be in trouble
So here we go, Florida. Peak hurricane season is bearing down on us like that flying saucer in the movie Nope. Insurance insiders say we’re covered — as long as we don’t get more than two major storms. Typically, mid-August through mid-October is when Florida and the southeastern United States face the biggest risk of destructive tropical cyclones. You know the infamous hurricane names: Irma, ...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Florida cities among those with fastest-growing housing prices, according to Redfin
Most of the cities on the list are located in just one state, too.
Three Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
calleochonews.com
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando
What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA
Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
click orlando
‘Our community has to show up:’ Orlando church leads caravan to the polls
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando church is leading efforts to make sure voters head to the polls to cast their ballots during the 2022 primary election. Voters participated in “Impact Sunday” at the Experience Christian Center in Orlando. Senior pastor Bishop Derrick McRae said a hearse lead dozens of vehicles from the church to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.
mickeyblog.com
More Housing Coming to Horizon West Near Disney World
Over 700 homes could soon be under construction in southwest Orange County in the Horizon West area which is near Disney. According to a recent piece in the Orlando Business Journal, a plan was filed earlier this month to turn 13121 Avalon Road into housing development with 516 multifamily homes and 196 townhome units.
Florida man paid rent to fake landlord for months, report says
A Florida man reportedly might have to leave his home after it turned out he was a victim of rental fraud
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
biscaynetimes.com
"Tiny homes" not a homeless solution in any location
While the bad reviews of Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo's 'tiny homes' proposal for Virginia Key, now catching national and even international headlines, roll in one after another, it's essential to recognize that eliminating one terrible idea doesn't mean that the next one will be all that great. That the plan has now been put on hold 'for at least six months' according to city leaders, even if that ultimately means forever, should give us no comfort.
Twin sisters from Massachusetts help save unresponsive woman during flight to Florida
WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts -- one a firefighter and paramedic, the other a nurse -- helped save a woman’s life after she became unresponsive during a flight from Boston to southwest Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a paramedic with the Wayland Fire Department, and her sister, Nicole...
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
