ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 2

Related
Daniella Cressman

The Accused Killer Had Been Asked to Leave the Mosque

"In February 2020, a woman reported the tires on her family’s car had been slashed in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Southeast Albuquerque. Security guards pulled up video surveillance and determined that Muhammad Atif Syed was responsible. The center’s leadership admonished Syed and told him to leave the mosque — which he did for several months." —Elise Kaplan.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery’s killer fears for his own life in prison, court filing says

One of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery is afraid he’ll be murdered in Georgia state prison, according to a memo filed by his lawyer ahead of a sentencing date Monday.Travis McMichael, 36, was convicted on state murder charges along with his father, Gregory Johns McMichael, and neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Mr Arbery. The trio mistook the 25-year-old Black man, who was running through their Georgia neighbourhood, for a burglar, chased him down and killed him.The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without parole, while Bryan was sentenced to...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Domestic Violence#Taliban#Violent Crime#Muslims
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy