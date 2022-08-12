ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Smiles & Gives A Thumbs Up In New Photo After Kim Kardashian Split

By Sabrina Picou
 3 days ago

Pete Davidson, 28, appears to be in good spirits following his split from Kim Kardashian, 41, last week. The Saturday Night Live alum sported a big smile and a thumbs up while out on a stroll while in Australia on Thursday, Aug. 11, per the photos published by The Daily Mail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2nG0_0hEDQ01y00
Pete Davidson at the premiere of “Big Time Adolescence” in March 2020. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

While on his sunny walk, Pete wore a green jersey tank top and a pair of beige basketball shorts, along with black sneakers. He also sported some oversized sunglasses with a green cap, matching his shirt. The Staten Island native is currently in Cairns, Australia filming his upcoming comedy movie Wizards! He was also spotted smoking a cigarette between breaks.

Some of the other stars in the cast of Wizards! includes Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski, and more. The film was officially announced back in May, however, a release date has not officially been announced. It will likely premiere sometime in 2023, Elite Daily reported.

While Pete was working in Australia, Kim had spent some time with Pete before their breakup. The two had been dating for a total of nine months before they called it quits in early August. Kim and Pete’s split arrived just two weeks after she flew out to Australia and hung out with the comedian. They seemed to have been going strong for months since they first began going out last October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RA1u_0hEDQ01y00
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala in 2022. (Ouzounova / SplashNews.com)

Pete and Kim began their romantic relationship soon after Kim hosted SNL last October. They were first spotted at an amusement park that fall, and later out to dinner in New York City. Their relationship became a pop-culture frenzy with Kim’s ex Kanye West, publicly showing his disdain for Pete. Kanye, 45, has been very public about his feelings for Pete, often mocking him on social media.

Kanye and Kim were married from 2014 until their official split in 2022. It has been rumored that Kanye’s public opinion of Pete had put a strain on the relationship but it is not the sole reason for Pete and Kim’s split. A source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the details on what went down to make the couple call it quits. Despite the “huge attraction” and “strong connection” between the businesswoman and Pete, there were “a lot of things stacked against them,” according to the insider.

Comments / 76

critical thinker
3d ago

ummm that girl Pete was never really with mister kimmerson it was all scripted fake hollywood distraction entertainment he he lol giggety

Reply
8
my mind
3d ago

Why would he be sad? he got to do Kim K. He also did Ariana and Kate Beckinsale. That's a solid list.

Reply(6)
33
Bend & Snap
3d ago

I dont get the appeal of this guy. Not funny and definitely not attractive.

Reply(14)
30
