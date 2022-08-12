Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night. A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.
13abc.com
TPD searching for missing 13-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing juvenile. They say 13-year-old Zoie Robinson is missing from the 500 block of Leonard Street. She is 5′4″. TPD released a photo of her on their Facebook page. Anyone with information...
13abc.com
Woman in the hospital after crash Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after a crash on Heatherdowns near Byrne. It happened around 11 pm. Saturday. Police on scene tell 13abc a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital. They say no one saw the crash happen, so they’re still looking into what led up to the crash.
13abc.com
Jury convicts man in downtown Toledo fatal shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury convicted a man of several charges Friday in the murder of a 28-year-old in Toledo. According to court documents, Feymon Walker was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence charges Friday in connection to the 2021 murder of 28-year-old Stormy Clere. According...
WTOL-TV
TPD: Woman and minor receive gunshot injuries in central Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Aug. 7, 2022. Toledo police responded to shots fired on the 700 block of Turner Street in central Toledo on Wednesday afternoon at 4:26 p.m. While police were on the scene, a woman...
UPDATE: man takes own life at local gun range
OREGON, Ohio — Oregon police responded to a reported shooting at the Towers Armory gun store and range on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Towers Armory near the Toledo and Oregon border off of Woodville Rd. Police cordoned off the store and parking lot...
Police: 22-year-old woman found dead in parked car in Detroit neighborhood
Detroit Police said her body was discovered in the black of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Street (19300 block) near Vassar just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.
13abc.com
TPD: one person shot on Hamilton St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday evening. According to our media partner The Blade, the Toledo Police Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Hamilton St. just after 6:30 p.m. Neighbors reportedly heard multiple gunshots. At this time neither the victim’s name nor condition...
Teen shot while walking to west Toledo Taco Bell early Friday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police said a teenager was shot in west Toledo shortly after midnight on Friday while walking on foot. The shooting occurred at the intersection of W. Alexis Road and Tetherwood Drive in north Toledo. The victim said they were walking to a Taco Bell when a vehicle drove by and fired. They received a gun shot wound to their left foot.
Hamtramck man stabbed to death on Belle Isle, 17-year-old suspect in custody
Michigan State Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man on Belle Isle, after the alleged killer turned himself in Friday night.
1 injured in shooting at Walmart parking lot outside Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the parking lot of Walmart just outside Saline. The Aug. 12 shooting involved two employees from a nearby business who knew each other, and police do not believe there is an immediate threat to public safety, Pittsfield Township Director of Public Safety Matthew Harshberger said.
Police: Three suspects wanted in armed robbery of woman at Detroit business
Police said the victim was at the Project Greenlight business on Gratiot near Harper on Thursday around 2 a.m. when three men robbed her at gunpoint.
Man faces 10 felonies for shooting at man, trying to set him on fire
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a man after attempting to light him on fire has been arrested on multiple felony charges. James Michael Pattenaude was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 11, on 10 felony charges after being accused of trying to shoot a man during an argument in Berlin Township two days prior, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 3 suspects who stole money, Chrysler 300 after luring man from a nightclub
DETROIT – Police are searching for suspects in regards to a carjacking that happened in late July. According to Detroit police, on July 27, around 5:25 a.m., three suspects stole a 2014 Chrysler 300 and money from a 31-year-old man on the 15300 block of Stansbury Avenue. Two women...
13abc.com
VIDEO: Fugitive wanted for nearly a year leads TPD on chase, crashes car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fugitive who escaped from a Wisconsin airport last year and has been on the run since was arrested in Toledo after leading police on a chase and crashing the car he was in. According to the U.S. Marshals Cleveland post, Robert Johnson escaped while he...
13abc.com
Thousands without power in Toledo after crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of Toledo Edison customers are without power after a crash in Toledo. According to a representative with First Energy, approximately 1800 customers are without power after a crash on Reynolds Road affected power infrastructure. The company estimates power will be restored around 8:00 p.m. You...
fox2detroit.com
Reward offered after man found shot to death in Detroit last winter
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tips are sought after a man was found dead in Detroit last year. Cortez Bowerman was shot to death around 4 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021. His body was found in front of a home in the 13500 block of Orleans, near I-75 and the Davison Freeway.
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force
TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15
DETROIT – A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said. Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to...
