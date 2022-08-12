ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Two men police suspect fired shots inside the Mall of America in Minneapolis last week were arrested Thursday in Chicago.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooting at Mall of America prompts lockdown, authorities searching for suspect

According to Bloomington police, 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop in the city. Authorities said the pair were seen leaving a barbershop and entering a vehicle driven by a woman. Police also recovered a firearm from inside the car.

Officers did not say where, in Chicago, law enforcement apprehended the suspects.

Police say Lark and May were at the suburban Minneapolis mall last Thursday, Aug. 4, when their group got into an argument with another group inside the Nike store.

No one was harmed.

A nationwide warrant followed, issued for the alleged shooter’s arrest.

Police say as of Thursday night, the pair remain imprisoned at Cook County Jail, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

