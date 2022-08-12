There’s been a lot of talk about Australian golfer, current world No. 2, and recent British Open champion Cam Smith possibly leaving the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. That talk was enhanced by Smith refusing to address the topic at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s first FedEx Cup Playoffs event (the FedEx St. Jude Championship) in Memphis, and by an unusual on-course controversy between him and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Saturday, where Scheffler walked directly in front of Smith during Smith’s attempt to line up a putt. And on Sunday, something else happened that bolstered the Smith-to-LIV talk, with the PGA Tour handing Smith (seen above watching a putt Sunday) a two-stroke penalty before his final round for playing the ball from the wrong place when he was in the penalty area. Here’s the Tour statement on that penalty:

GOLF ・ 16 HOURS AGO