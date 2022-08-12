ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

If you’re looking for signs of the beefed-up rewards that come in the PGA Tour’s 2022 postseason, the FedEx St. Jude Championship is a good place to start. The tournament replaced The Northern Trust as the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and with it comes not just a new name and venue (TPC Southwind), but a significantly larger prize money payout.
GOLF
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Outfit Photo

While Brooks Koepka is off growing the LIV Golf Tour, his wife, Jena Sims, continues to grow her social media profile. The wife of the former PGA Tour star continues to build on her following on social media. Sims, who is hoping to become a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model,...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Jordan Spieth
The Spun

Look: Golf Broadcaster Isn't Fan Of 1 "Brutal Tradition"

The game of golf is full of storied traditions. That being said, NBC Sports golf broadcaster Paul Azinger isn't a fan of one longstanding custom. During the third round of the St. Jude Championship on Saturday, the 1993 PGA Championship winner criticized the 18th-green handshake tradition. "These guys take their...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Davis Love III not optimistic about PGA Tour-LIV Golf future

There has been so much bickering, name-calling, and public fighting between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in the last year. But some golf fans feel as though it’s only a matter of time before the two golf leagues find a way to co-exist and grow the game together. However, don’t count Davis Love III among those who think there’s room to negotiate.
GOLF
abovethelaw.com

LIV Golf Antitrust Case Continues To Be An Absolute Clown Show

Before Donald Trump turned his efforts toward ruining constitutional order, he would ruin fledgling football leagues. The USFL broke into the sports offering a spring football league for fans craving something more engaging than paint drying baseball. It signed some top-notch talent too. Then Trump, as a franchise owner, spearheaded an effort to move the league to the fall so it could directly compete against the NFL. The effort was always doomed, but Trump didn’t plan to beat the NFL, he wanted to set the stage for an antitrust action. The USFL won the case and garnered a $1 verdict — trebled to $3! — and went under. There’s a great documentary about it.
NFL
Yardbarker

J.J. Spaun retains lead entering final round in Memphis

J.J. Spaun shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a one-shot lead after three rounds of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn. Austria's Sepp Straka also fired a 68 and is in second place. Spaun sits at 13-under 197 after three trips around TPC Southwind. Will Zalatoris...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Valero Texas Open#Fedex St Jude#The Fedex Cup Playoffs#Pga Tour#Nos
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour penalty for Cam Smith added to talk he’ll join LIV Golf

There’s been a lot of talk about Australian golfer, current world No. 2, and recent British Open champion Cam Smith possibly leaving the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. That talk was enhanced by Smith refusing to address the topic at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s first FedEx Cup Playoffs event (the FedEx St. Jude Championship) in Memphis, and by an unusual on-course controversy between him and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Saturday, where Scheffler walked directly in front of Smith during Smith’s attempt to line up a putt. And on Sunday, something else happened that bolstered the Smith-to-LIV talk, with the PGA Tour handing Smith (seen above watching a putt Sunday) a two-stroke penalty before his final round for playing the ball from the wrong place when he was in the penalty area. Here’s the Tour statement on that penalty:
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy