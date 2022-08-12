ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Edgewater Park celebrates 100 years

(ABC 6 News) - On August 13th, 1922, Edgewater Park opened in Albert Lea. Now, in 2022 the park is celebrating its 100th birthday. Saturday, the city of Albert Lea celebrated the park's birthday. What started out as just a few picnic tables on the shores of Fountain Lake, now, 100 years later is an over 60 acre park for everyone to enjoy. Burt Skinner helped create the park with the vision of everyone in the community enjoying its beauty and time spent with friends and family.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Final days of Mower County Fair

(ABC 6 News) - This weekend marks the final days of the Mower County free fair in Austin. If you haven't made it out yet - don't worry. There's still time and there's plenty for you to do, like the llama costume show. Organizers say it's a growing event with...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
KAAL-TV

RFD highlights new online program to help with response

(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester Fire Department (RFD) is highlighting a new online program called Community Connect, which allows residents and property owners of Rochester to share valuable life safety information with the department. This program will help ensure that RFD has the most information about a...
ROCHESTER, MN
visitwinona.com

Justine & Sam’s One Wanderful Weekend in Winona Itinerary

This charming little town is surrounded by bluffs & waterways, making it the perfect getaway for some QT in nature & slow-paced local hangs. Start your day off w/ the sun at Great River Bluffs State Park. King’s Bluff is a short, easy hike with a beautiful sunrise view!
WINONA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socius#Art#Photography#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Abc 6 News#Shop
KAAL-TV

'We Choose Us' holds People's Democracy Summit in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - A People's Democracy Summit was held in Rochester Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted by We Choose Us, a campaign for multiracial democracy in Minnesota, which launched just last Sunday in Rochester. These summits aim to have smaller, more intimate community conversations about building a multiracial...
ROCHESTER, MN
katyflint.com

The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa

I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Minnesota

Drones soar over Rochester to hunt for urban heat islands

ROCHESTER, MINN. -- New tools and technologies could help Minnesota adapt to climate change.This week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) used new drones with thermal cameras in Rochester to better understand how higher temperatures affect some of the city's most densely-populated areas.To make the city of Rochester more climate resilient, a drone is on the hunt for urban heat islands."An urban heat island is where you have enough of a collection of buildings and pavement that the temperatures are actually hotter there," said Laure Millberg, the MPCA's climate change resilience coordinator. "If you have enough of them then you...
ROCHESTER, MN
We Are Iowa

Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich. Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
Cresco Times

Fire at Howard County hog barn

This amazing picture was taken by Kelsey Schumacher, who was on the Regional Health Services of Howard County’s Elma Ambulance crew during an early Sunday morning, Aug. 7, fire at the intersection of Quail Ave. and 180th St.’s Reicks View Farms’ hog barns. She noted she was just lucky to get the picture at the right time.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Ending The Week Soggy

Happy Friday everyone! We are wrapping up the week pretty soggy, especially for the morning hours across SE MN & NE IA. The majority of the rain will fall east of I-35, and will be on the way out by the mid-day. It's a soggy start then out at the fourth day of the Mower County Fair. Clouds will linger though all-day, which will keep our highs cool, only in the lower 70s, if not the upper 60s. It will be a bit breezy at times as well, with the SE wind gusting around 30-35 mph at times.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Former CDC Director Joins Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. It was announced today that Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding and Dr. Martine Rothblatt were elected to the Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting today. They will join the 31-member panel of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators in overseeing Mayo Clinic operations on November 10th.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

1 dead after fire early Saturday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person has died after an early-morning fire Saturday in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 1712 Eberhardt St. at 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed first responders that a person may be in the house. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and transported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy