Happy Friday everyone! We are wrapping up the week pretty soggy, especially for the morning hours across SE MN & NE IA. The majority of the rain will fall east of I-35, and will be on the way out by the mid-day. It's a soggy start then out at the fourth day of the Mower County Fair. Clouds will linger though all-day, which will keep our highs cool, only in the lower 70s, if not the upper 60s. It will be a bit breezy at times as well, with the SE wind gusting around 30-35 mph at times.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO