KAAL-TV
Listos Preschool holds Butterfly Festival celebration and fundraiser
(ABC 6 News) - After a fire destroyed the home to Listo's preschool back in April - the Spanish immersion school is fundraising, and celebrating culture with a butterfly festival and social. While the Monarch Butterfly is certainly a beautiful thing to look at, it is much more than that....
KAAL-TV
Edgewater Park celebrates 100 years
(ABC 6 News) - On August 13th, 1922, Edgewater Park opened in Albert Lea. Now, in 2022 the park is celebrating its 100th birthday. Saturday, the city of Albert Lea celebrated the park's birthday. What started out as just a few picnic tables on the shores of Fountain Lake, now, 100 years later is an over 60 acre park for everyone to enjoy. Burt Skinner helped create the park with the vision of everyone in the community enjoying its beauty and time spent with friends and family.
KAAL-TV
Final days of Mower County Fair
(ABC 6 News) - This weekend marks the final days of the Mower County free fair in Austin. If you haven't made it out yet - don't worry. There's still time and there's plenty for you to do, like the llama costume show. Organizers say it's a growing event with...
KAAL-TV
RFD highlights new online program to help with response
(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester Fire Department (RFD) is highlighting a new online program called Community Connect, which allows residents and property owners of Rochester to share valuable life safety information with the department. This program will help ensure that RFD has the most information about a...
visitwinona.com
KAAL-TV
'We Choose Us' holds People's Democracy Summit in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) - A People's Democracy Summit was held in Rochester Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted by We Choose Us, a campaign for multiracial democracy in Minnesota, which launched just last Sunday in Rochester. These summits aim to have smaller, more intimate community conversations about building a multiracial...
katyflint.com
Drones soar over Rochester to hunt for urban heat islands
ROCHESTER, MINN. -- New tools and technologies could help Minnesota adapt to climate change.This week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) used new drones with thermal cameras in Rochester to better understand how higher temperatures affect some of the city's most densely-populated areas.To make the city of Rochester more climate resilient, a drone is on the hunt for urban heat islands."An urban heat island is where you have enough of a collection of buildings and pavement that the temperatures are actually hotter there," said Laure Millberg, the MPCA's climate change resilience coordinator. "If you have enough of them then you...
Cresco Times
Fire at Howard County hog barn
This amazing picture was taken by Kelsey Schumacher, who was on the Regional Health Services of Howard County’s Elma Ambulance crew during an early Sunday morning, Aug. 7, fire at the intersection of Quail Ave. and 180th St.’s Reicks View Farms’ hog barns. She noted she was just lucky to get the picture at the right time.
KAAL-TV
Ending The Week Soggy
Happy Friday everyone! We are wrapping up the week pretty soggy, especially for the morning hours across SE MN & NE IA. The majority of the rain will fall east of I-35, and will be on the way out by the mid-day. It's a soggy start then out at the fourth day of the Mower County Fair. Clouds will linger though all-day, which will keep our highs cool, only in the lower 70s, if not the upper 60s. It will be a bit breezy at times as well, with the SE wind gusting around 30-35 mph at times.
KAAL-TV
Hayfield legion softball celebrates inaugural state championship
(ABC 6 News) -- ABC Six Sports Reporter speaks with Anna Bamlet and other members of the first American Legion softball state champions, Hayfield Legion Post 330. The team defeated Browerville 9-5 in Mankato.
KIMT
1 dead after fire early Saturday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person has died after an early-morning fire Saturday in Albert Lea. The fire happened at 1712 Eberhardt St. at 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, a neighbor informed first responders that a person may be in the house. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was on scene and transported...
