fox13news.com
Early voting now underway across Bay Area, with many mail ballots already cast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Saturday, August 13 was the first day of early voting for seven counties around Tampa Bay. Early voting started in Citrus, Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough counties earlier in the week. Now, all Bay Area registered voters are able to start casting ballots in-person. Midterm elections...
fox13news.com
Gov. DeSantis recruiting veterans into Florida classrooms amid teacher shortage across state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - They served our country and now Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes veterans will also answer the call to serve in the classroom as Florida faces a teacher shortage. Getting teachers in the door is no small task, so the governor is getting creative to help fill the gaps in the state by bringing veterans into schools to teach. He said it’s a program that will be beneficial for both the students and the veterans.
fox13news.com
Crist, Fried hitting the road ahead of Aug. 23 Florida Primary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are starting statewide tours to try to rally support before the Aug. 23 primary election. Crist will start Saturday in South Florida on what his campaign has dubbed the "Hope For Florida" tour, which will include 10 days of appearances. Fried will launch her "Something New" bus tour on Tuesday, with appearances in Panama City and Tallahassee.
fox13news.com
Anna Paulina Luna's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary
Anna Paulina Luna is 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries, District 13, 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Luna was the Republican nominee in 2020 but lost the race. She hopes that the redistricting process, plus an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, will play in her favor.
fox13news.com
Howard Frankland Bridge southbound lanes to close Monday night for 6 hours
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida transportation officials are warning drivers who use the southbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge to plan ahead Monday. Beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, all southbound I-275 lanes of the bridge from Tampa to St. Pete will be closed until 5 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is necessary, so crews can install overhead signs. During that time, FDOT said there will be detours to help drivers, but they're still encouraging them to plan ahead.
fox13news.com
Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
fox13news.com
‘Do what you love’: Bay Area woman turns love of cooking into lucrative lunch wagon
TAMPA, Fla. - Truckin' around the Tampa Bay Area is one woman's dream come true. The Melt Machine is a food truck, but it's also the kitchen Megan Toribio uses to cook hand-crafted cuisine. "We do grilled cheeses, specialty grilled cheeses, we do brisket melt, Philly melt, we also do...
