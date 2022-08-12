I've Been Obsessed With Chicken Nuggets Ever Since I Was A Kid — So I Taste-Tested And Ranked 8 Of The Most Popular Brands

Hey, y'all! Ross here with another edition of my grocery store taste tests , where I try all the most popular brands of grocery store staples and rank them. With back-to-school season in full swing, there was one product in particular that felt like the perfect choice to test this month: frozen chicken nuggets.

Maybe I'm just a kid at heart, but sometimes a juicy, crispy chicken nugget just hits the spot. They're quick to make, pretty darn cheap, and undeniably delicious — which makes them a perfect snack to lean on when school rolls back around. That said, not every chicken nugget out there is worth buying, so I decided to taste the most popular ones and figure out, once and for all, which nuggets you should be buying — and which ones you really shouldn't.

Whether you frequently make chicken nuggets as a low-effort weeknight meal, make them regularly for your kids, or just find yourself stealing your kids' nuggets as you reheat them (if I were a parent, I'd easily fall into that category), I'm hopeful that this taste test will introduce you to some products that you otherwise wouldn't have given the time of day. Ross Yoder

I went back and forth on several of the various aspects of chicken nuggets that would qualify them for (or disqualify them from) this taste test. Let me tell you what these various products won't be: • Popcorn chicken (arguably not a nugget) • Chicken tenders (altogether too long) • Boneless wings (need sauce and are therefore incomplete without it) Before people sound off in the comments, yes, a few of the brands I tested do resemble the products above in that they're whole chunks of white meat chicken instead of the ground chicken patties we've come to associate with classic chicken nuggets. That said, every last one of the products below is marketed as chicken nuggets, so I made the executive decision that as long as the packaging had "nugget" in the name, it was 100% fair game. Getty Images

After some deliberation, these were the eight chicken nuggets that I ended up testing.

The chicken nuggets above are also divided nicely into three distinct categories. For the first, we've got our brand name classics, aka the ones that immediately transported me to school lunches and college dining hall feasts:

• Perdue Chicken Breast Nuggets • Tyson Chicken Nuggets Ross Yoder

Next, the "house brands" from these national grocery chains:

• Trader Joe's Chicken Breast Nuggets • Whole Foods 365 Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets (Note: These are the only chicken nuggets manufactured as part of Whole Foods' generic line — and they just so happen to be gluten-free.) Ross Yoder

And finally, the last four are the "fancier" alternatives — which are either organic, boast some sort of marketing language to claim that they're a "better" choice than the conventional stuff, or come at a higher price point:

• Perdue SimplySmart Organics Chicken Breast Nuggets • Bell & Evans Chicken Breast Nuggets • Applegate Organics Chicken Nuggets • Earth's Best Chicken Nuggets Ross Yoder

Considering the fact that most of the reheating directions were more or less pretty similar, I decided to cook all the nuggets simultaneously, making sure to remove any finished nuggets intermittently to avoid burning. I also used my air fryer to get these nuggets as crispy as possible, but rest assured the results still stand when baking them in a conventional oven. The nuggets might come out a smidge less crispy, but the difference won't even be all that noticeable. Getty Images

With eight varieties of nuggets in the same air fryer basket, I knew I needed to come up with a sure-fire way to not mix up any of the brands (and consequently render my results useless). Enter: The Nugget Map .

The chicken nuggets on the map corresponded with the exact layout of the nuggets in the air fryer basket.

As each brand of chicken nugget finished cooking, I removed them to a cutting board, keeping the layout of The Nugget Map intact. To make sure I wasn't overcooking or undercooking any of them, I waited until the insides registered around 175ºF using an instant-read thermometer.

The Bell & Evans, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods nuggets were only partially-cooked before they were frozen, so I paid careful attention to make sure those ones, in particular, were completely cooked through before removing them. The rest were fully cooked before they were frozen, so the temperature check was just for the sake of consistency. No dry nuggets allowed! Ross Yoder

Once they were all cooled down just a bit, I asked my partner to feed me the chicken nuggets one by one — in random order — while I wore this 100% vision-shielding sleep mask. Partner goals, am I right?!

Since the chicken nuggets varied heavily in terms of size, color, and shape, the blind taste test element was crucial. My partner also cut the larger ones in half so each bite would be more or less the same size, but for the record, I gotta say: Throughout the tasting, I had a really hard time guessing the nuggets I was trying. I imagined I'd have some sort of idea based on the various shapes and textures, plus the fact that some of the nuggets were made of chunks of chicken vs. ground chicken, but...nope. Not even the slightest clue.

As I tasted all eight nuggets, I also jotted down my initial thoughts on each, paying careful attention to the textures and flavors (or lack thereof).

I rated each nugget accordingly using my non-patented (but obviously very official) smiley face technique, and I even took a shot in the dark at guessing the brands as I chomped on them. Spoiler alert: I was incorrect 7 times out of 8. 🤷

After my thoughts were written down, my partner revealed the order in which I tasted the chicken nuggets. Now look — in my previous taste tests, I've never not been shocked at the results...but I've gotta say this one, in particular, surprised me the most. Especially as far as the lowest performers were concerned. 👀

This is my definitive ranking of chicken nuggets, from worst to best.

8. Applegate Organics — The good? Organic! The not-so-good? Just about everything else, especially when it comes to the texture of that chicken...

As someone who just about always has a package of Applegate's chicken & apple sausage in his refrigerator (you've never lived until you've tried it), I expected more from this one. If we're talking flavor alone, there's really nothing particularly special about these. The texture, however, left much to be desired. What I mean by that is: It was one of the chewiest chicken nuggets I've ever tasted. Ross Yoder

At first, I worried that I overcooked them considering how small they are — see quarter above for size reference. I cooked each variety to the same internal temperature of 175ºF, so I didn't really think it was my fault. However, I wanted to be sure. So after all was said and done, I made a second batch (that I removed just as they were warmed through) to see if they'd taste any different. Nope. Sadly, they were just as tough as the first batch.

My goal with these taste tests is never to throw shade at a certain product or be unnecessarily harsh for the sake of entertainment (though if you're having fun reading this, that's a bonus). That said, let me just say, flat out: I reaaaaally can't recommend ever purchasing these. The bouncy, rubbery texture was nearly off-putting and the price point was by no means remarkable. In fact, it was actually one of the most expensive nuggets I tried! If the organic certification is what's important to you, there's another option we'll cover next that tastes significantly better, and it's a better value too. Ross Yoder

🐔 OVERALL RATING for APPLEGATE ORGANICS: 4/10 🐔

When it comes to that rubbery, leathery texture, it's a no from me. Since there's another organic option on this list that's cheaper and more delicious, I simply can't recommend this one.

7. Perdue SimplySmart Organics — Nothing about these blew me away, but for a fairly standard-tasting chicken nugget (that just so happens to be organic), I definitely can't complain.

When I think of chicken, I think of Perdue. Maybe it's just a sign of successful life-long marketing, but since the name is synonymous with the product they're selling for many people, I tested two varieties of their chicken nuggets: their "conventional" nuggets vs. their "SimplySmart" organic ones, which we'll deconstruct here. I may have some qualms, but all in all, they're a wallet-friendly option that just so happens to be certified organic — and in terms of texture, they're much better than Applegate's version. Ross Yoder

In terms of the chicken itself, I thought it was OK. The texture was fine — not at all chewy, but also not as tender or juicy as some of the others. They're "delightfully basic," as I jotted down in my notes. Compared to some of my favorite brands, the chicken-y flavors here were really muted, and the crust's lack of crunchiness certainly wasn't ideal, especially when compared to how crispy some of the other nuggets got. I actually found the crust on these to be a little bit soggy, though not as soggy as the next brand on this list...

That said, for the organic certification alone, I still think these nuggets are a solid option. For just a dollar more than the Applegate Organics nuggets, you'll get more than three times the amount of food. So if an organic product is an important consideration for you when you're shopping around for your go-to brand, I'd definitely recommend trying these. Ross Yoder

🐔 OVERALL RATING for PERDUE ORGANICS: 6/10 🐔

Don't expect a crispy coating that'll blow you away, and definitely don't expect to be wowed by the flavor, but these nuggets deliver on your typical chicken nugget-y flavor while being pretty darn affordable — and organic.

6. Bell & Evans — Of the three brands I tested that featured chicken "chunks" instead of ground chicken, these were a bit disappointing in terms of price, texture, and flavor.

Compared to the other two brands that featured whole pieces of white meat chicken in their nuggets — Whole Foods 365 and Trader Joe's — these were my least favorite. In terms of the texture of the chicken, they were a notable improvement upon the bottom two brands in this ranking, but the actual taste of the chicken left a lot to be desired. Even if the quality of the meat was discernably good, these definitely fell short in terms of the breading and flavor. Ross Yoder

The worst offense here was the crust, or lack thereof. Of all the chicken nuggets I tried, I found the Bell & Evans breading to be the soggiest. The partially cooked chicken seemed to release a lot of moisture as it cooked, which ultimately contributed to a wetter exterior — but on the flip side, the chicken itself was juicy and extremely tender.

While the quality of that fresh-tasting chicken was discernably high, the flavor didn't impress me. I found these nuggets to be entirely lacking in the flavor department and incredibly underseasoned. So much so, in fact, that it had that borderline-questionable unseasoned chicken taste. You know, when you bite into a piece of chicken that really has no additional seasoning added and you think to yourself: "Wow, this really tastes like an animal." Am I alone here? Regardless, the flavor itself wasn't my favorite and I worry that it could be off-putting for some children. Ross Yoder

🐔 OVERALL RATING for BELL & EVANS: 6.5/10 🐔

The lack of crispy coating and the overall absence of seasoning in these nuggets might've been a "miss" for me, but you can definitely taste the quality of the chicken they use in 'em. Just don't expect much else in terms of flavor.

5. Perdue — While they may not boast the same organic certification as the other Perdue variety that I tasted, I found their "conventional" nuggets to be far superior in terms of flavor and texture.

Like Perdue's organic nuggets, these "conventional" ones boasted a flavor that I could only describe as "quintessential chicken nugget." But unlike the organic version, these were delicious and improved upon just about every element that was lacking in the other. Ross Yoder

Perhaps most puzzling was the vast improvement when it came to the crust. If Perdue's organic nuggets were lacking in terms of that crunch you'd expect from a chicken nugget, these ones delivered. They cooked for the exact same time (and they're the exact same shape!), so as to why this discrepancy exists? Couldn't tell ya! But that crunch was really darn satisfying.

In addition to an A+ exterior, the chicken meat was pretty impressive too. While the meat wasn't as flavorful or juicy as my top four nuggets, they still nailed it. They had that super-savory, crave-able quality that makes chicken nuggets a delicious snack (or meal) in the first place, which is something I found to be lacking in the previous three varieties. It's also worth mentioning that the value here is super impressive. The value bag of conventional nuggets comes in at a dollar less than the organic version, which also makes these the third most budget-friendly nuggets of the bunch when you look at the overall price per ounce. For the top three nuggets, as far as value is considered, the price differences are a matter of mere cents per ounce. So any of the three are all solid choices when it comes to preserving the integrity of your wallet. Ross Yoder

🐔 OVERALL RATING for PERDUE: 7/10 🐔

For a tender, juicy, and certifiably crispy chicken nugget (that also won't break the bank), Perdue's conventional chicken nuggets are a great option.

4. Earth's Best — As my fourth-place pick, I can't fully back up the title implied by their name, but I can assure you that these snackable, extra-crispy, and very kid-friendly nuggets are an absolute delight to eat.

Like the Applegate Organics nuggets, these were definitely designed for kids. Their smaller, more compact shape makes them the perfect size for little hands, but as an adult, I'll happily admit that I enjoyed them immensely. Their crunchy crust was absolutely the best-in-show. Ross Yoder

The first thing I noticed about these nuggets as I bit into them was just how substantial and crunchy their exteriors were. They were by no means too bready — rather, I thought they had the perfect amount of coating. Even better: Their peak crunchiness was the best of all the nuggets I tasted, and it wasn't even at the detriment of dry, chewy chicken. The meat itself was juicy and tender.

The flavor profile of these nuggets was noticeably different from the other varieties I tried too. While I did think they could use the tiniest pinch of additional salt, just to make the flavors sing a bit more, there was a delightful note of something herbaceous as I tasted them. Not in a way that was at all overwhelming or risky for feeding picky kids, but just enough to give it that little hint of something special. If I had kids, I'd totally feed 'em these nuggets...but I'd also likely steal a bunch off their plates to snack on myself. Ross Yoder

🐔 OVERALL RATING for EARTH'S BEST: 8/10 🐔

While I can confirm that they're not the best nuggets on planet Earth, they're definitely up there. Considering the stellar, crunchy coating and surprisingly delectable flavor profile, I'll definitely eat these again — and that's coming from a full-blown adult.

3. Tyson — As one of the most common brands of frozen chicken out there, I thought for sure that Tyson would be beat by some of the other ground chicken-based nuggets. Turns out I was wrong, and very wrong, at that.

I don't exactly know what I was expecting when I bit into Tyson's chicken nugget. Based on the slightly orange hue and, ya know, just the general ~vibe~, I'm 99% sure these were the chicken nuggets they served us as part of our school lunches as a kid. My memories of school lunches aren't exactly the fondest, so my hopes weren't all that high... but people, let me just say that Tyson is doing something right. It's been a solid 20 years since I've eaten one of their nuggets, and they surpassed every expectation. Ross Yoder

Every element of these chicken nuggets was on point, from the crunchy coating to the flavor of the chicken itself to the meat's tender texture. Unlike some of the others, I found these to be perfectly seasoned. The most standout element, however, was the juiciness of each and every nugget. I mean, holy cow , these things were juicy!

In the flavor department alone, these were simply top-tier. Sure, I wasn't exactly fooled into thinking that I was eating a fresh chunk of unaltered, white meat chicken, but these still delivered in every way. The only reason it scored one-and-a-half smileys (instead of a full two) is because the crust, as satisfying as it was, wasn't up to par with Earth's Best — or my top two nuggets. But hey, considering the superior taste and texture and the fact that these were technically the most budget-friendly of the bunch , I'd buy these again in a heartbeat. Ross Yoder

🐔 OVERALL RATING for TYSON: 8.5/10 🐔

Tyson's frozen chicken nuggets have always been some of the most popular nuggets out there, and after re-trying them for myself — now as a full-blown adult — I'm happy to report that they're popular for a reason. At just $.30/ounce, they were technically the most budget-friendly of the varieties I tested, and their excellent taste and texture just sweeten the deal.

2. Whole Foods 365 — Let me just say, without a single ounce of hyperbole, that I'll be buying a package of these chicken nuggets every time I step foot into a Whole Foods from now on.

I do a lot of shopping at Whole Foods. Believe it or not, my local Whole Foods is low-key the cheapest grocery store I have around me in NYC, with the exception of the slightly-farther-away Trader Joe's. When I find a new product from their generic "365" line that's totally worth buying, it fills me with excitement. And when it comes to these chicken nuggets, "excitement" is the understatement of the century. Ross Yoder

Like the Bell & Evans nuggets, these were only partially cooked before they were frozen, so they actually finish cooking while they're reheating. Unlike Bell & Evans, the juicy chicken was backed up with a whole lot of flavor, and they were perfectly seasoned, to boot. They also happen to be certified gluten-free, which is certainly a bonus for anyone with a gluten allergy. But even as someone who does eat gluten, I didn't miss the "traditional" breading one bit. The crunchy coating here was more flavorful and even crispier than most of the other nuggets I tried, which genuinely surprised me.

For the quality of chicken you're getting here — Whole Foods specifies that they only source vegetarian-fed chicken for these nuggets, and they're animal welfare certified — the price is pretty remarkable. These nuggets clock in at just about $.40/ounce while Bell & Evans, for comparison, falls right around $.66/ounce. It may not seem like a major difference, but when you consider the fact that the same amount of nuggets from Bell & Evans would cost almost $15 as opposed to $9, the savings are considerable. Ross Yoder

🐔 OVERALL RATING for WHOLE FOODS 365: 9.5/10 🐔

The meat is high-quality, the nuggets are wildly flavorful, and the crunchy exterior just so happens to be gluten-free. Factor in the budget-friendly price point, and like I said before, I'll be buying a bag of these chicken nuggets every time I visit my local Whole Foods.

1. Trader Joe's — While these nuggets were virtually indistinguishable from the Whole Foods ones, they came out on top for excelling in one specific category. Even better: They're just $.01/ounce more expensive than the most wallet-friendly brand.

Trader Joe's, y'all did it. These are truly the most perfect chicken nuggets out there, and the fact that they're as budget-friendly as they are delicious is just the cherry on top. As another "partially cooked" option (like Whole Foods and Bell & Evans), I found the meat to be incredibly tender and super juicy...but that extra crunchy coating on each nugget is what really put these over the top. If the Whole Foods nuggets were great when it came to their breading, these were downright incredible. Ross Yoder

Like the Whole Foods nuggets, these also just so happened to be gluten-free. I actually think that's why the crust is just so darn good — rice flour, which is one of the main ingredients in these nuggets, is commonly used in fried foods to build a coating that's lighter and crispier than versions made with traditional wheat-based flours. So it's not only a win for folks with gluten allergies, it's a major win when it comes to texture and flavor too.

Crust aside, the meat itself was just as flavorful and perfectly seasoned as the Whole Foods nuggets, if not more so. They didn't feel at all dense, either. As I mentioned, the coating is incredibly light (but still unbelievably crispy), which allows the flavor of the chicken to shine through without feeling like you're biting into something that's overly bready or heavy. Ross Yoder

🐔 OVERALL RATING for TRADER JOE'S: 10/10 🐔

I have no qualms! Trader Joe's chicken nuggets are simply extraordinary, with a light-but-crunchy exterior, super juicy chicken, and a price point that makes buying them a complete no-brainer. Next time you visit Trader Joe's, grab a few bags. You'll be so glad you did.

Since chicken nugget preferences can be a little subjective, I wanted to leave you with some nugget-y superlatives too.

BEST VALUE: Tyson

At just about $.30 per ounce, Tyson's chicken nuggets were easily the most budget-friendly option, with Trader Joe's just behind it in a very, very close second place. Ross Yoder

MOST KID-FRIENDLY and CRUNCHIEST CRUST: Earth's Best

With their bite-sized shape that was undeniably fun to eat, Earth's Best's nuggets were the most kid-friendly of all the brands I tried. The irresistibly crunchy crust was also best-in-show — no sogginess here. Ross Yoder

BEST FLAVOR: Trader Joe's

Perfectly seasoned, seriously juicy, and really, really tender, Trader Joe's chicken nuggets pack in the flavor better than all of the other nuggets I tried. Ross Yoder

BEST MEAT: Whole Foods

Whole Foods' chicken nuggets feature generous chunks of white meat chicken, and considering their animal welfare certification — especially for the wallet-friendly price — the meat in these nuggets was easily the highest quality in terms of taste and texture. Ross Yoder

That's all from me, folks! Now, if you'll please excuse me, I have a freezer full of chicken nuggets that I have to (happily) eat my way through.

If you have a favorite chicken nugget that you or your family simply can't get enough of, tell me about it in the comments below. And if you have a grocery store staple that you'd like me to taste test and rank next, let me know! Ross Yoder

