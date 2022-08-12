ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities

The Nassau County Legislature’s Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Seniors#Lawmakers#Mull#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Westchester#The Entire#Board Of Legislators
nystateofpolitics.com

New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone

Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston drought emergency escalates to stage II

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston’s water emergency has been raised to a drought emergency stage two for all city water customers. Based on the continuing decrease of water level at Cooper Lake, the Board of Water Commissioners voted on Wednesday to declare Stage II of the current drought emergency in Kingston. Effective immediately, the final stage of mandatory water usage restrictions will be in place.
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy