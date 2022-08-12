Read full article on original website
Related
longisland.com
Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities
The Nassau County Legislature’s Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
Mid-Hudson News Network
iPark asbestos cleanup under way, Canadian battery company moving in
LAKE KATRINE – Nearly 30 years ago, IBM closed its plant and campus in Lake Katrine. The next owner, TechCity, left large mounds of asbestos following the demolition of some buildings. Now the campus has a new owner, iPark 87, and an agreement with the EPA will now ensure...
Nassau IDA votes to end property tax agreement with Amazon over lack of new jobs at Syosset warehouse
Amazon has lost millions of dollars in tax breaks for its Syosset warehouse at the former Cerro Wire just off the Long Island Expressway.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New plan to clean up Ulster County’s TechCity site, bring up to 500 jobs
In Ulster County, the former IBM campus, also known as TechCity, has long been a symbol of decay and economic decline. But there’s a new plan in place to clean up the site and create jobs. Harold Harrison has lived in the neighborhood for 90 years. “I’ve seen an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws
The two new mandates will allow communities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour.
What to know about the Democratic primary in NY's 18th District
Three Democrats are seeking their party's nomination in the reshaped Hudson Valley 18th Congressional District, which crosses three counties and was left with no incumbent candidate after a judge set New York's new district lines in May. Competing in the 18th District primary on Aug. 23 − and 10 days...
City kicks off outreach campaign to boost participation in MTA’s Fair Fares program
The city has launched an outreach program to bring attention to the MTA’s Fair Fares, a program that offers low-income New Yorkers a 50% discount on bus and subway fares along with Access-a-Ride paratransit.
newyorkupstate.com
With less than two weeks until marijuana retail licenses open, how many dispensary spots has NY secured?
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. Under the Office of Cannabis Management’s conditional adult-use retail dispensary program. must agree to locate in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone
Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
Heads Up! New Parking Meter Prices in Busy Ulster County Town
Many Hudson Valley residents were caught off guard by a recent price hike in parking meter costs in one of the most popular towns in Ulster County. Some are even worried that the hike will begin to affect local businesses. New Parking Meter Prices in New Paltz, NY. For many...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tenants of Bronx building sue landlords after months of living without heat
The tenants of a Stratford Avenue apartment building filed a lawsuit against their landlords after living without essentials for months.
First section of LIRR’s Third Track expansion debuts Monday morning
The first section of the Long Island Rail Road’s Third Track expansion project is set to go in service during Monday morning’s rush hour commute.
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
It gets worse: Congestion pricing means more trucks as well as a new toll for Staten Islanders (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – We’re finally starting to find out what we’re really going to be in for when congestion pricing is the rule of the road. And it’s not good news for Staten Islanders. The MTA the other day released an environmental assessment of the...
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston drought emergency escalates to stage II
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston’s water emergency has been raised to a drought emergency stage two for all city water customers. Based on the continuing decrease of water level at Cooper Lake, the Board of Water Commissioners voted on Wednesday to declare Stage II of the current drought emergency in Kingston. Effective immediately, the final stage of mandatory water usage restrictions will be in place.
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Comments / 0