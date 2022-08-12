ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

Planning updates for 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair

The planning of this year’s Cherokee Indian Fair, the largest annual event for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), scheduled for Oct. 4-8, was delayed at first but is now moving forward. With the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds being deemed unsafe due to structural damage to the support beams for the amphitheater, Fair organizers had to find another spot and have decided that the majority of events will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Convention Center.
CHEROKEE, NC
Poultry Farm, Habersham County

I believe this farm now serves another purpose, but the old barns recall the earlier days of commercial poultry, Georgia’s dominant agricultural commodity. I believe Northeast Georgia is still the top region for production and was an early leader in innovation.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Government
County
Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review

GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”

Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Gatlinburg history: When did Gatlinburg become a tourist attraction?

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. The area that would become the village of Gatlinburg existed long before a South Carolina farmer...
GATLINBURG, TN
Zip Trip: Lake Lure

In the early 1900s, Dr. Lucius Morse bought Chimney Rock and hundreds of acres surrounding it. He had the vision to create a resort community and a lake.
LAKE LURE, NC
Politics
'He was killed': Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery. In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give "misunderstood" dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.
BRYSON CITY, NC
The Observant Gardener: Now is the Time to Plant Cool-Weather Vegetables

“Half the interest of a garden is the constant exercise of the imagination. You are always living three, or indeed six, months hence.” — Alice Morse Earle, 1897. By August, many gardeners feel that the growing season is coming to an end. For some, however, late summer is just the beginning of a whole new season. Cool-weather vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, rainbow chard, lettuce and Brussels sprouts, thrive in fall. August is the time to extend your gardening season and harvest an abundance of tasty vegetables well into fall, and even winter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
13th Annual West Asheville Garden Stroll

With the theme “Connecting Neighbors,” the Stroll links two historic West Asheville neighborhoods—Burton Street and Brucemont-Dorchester. The Garden Stroll is free, and all are welcome to join in this community event, rain or shine from from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kick-off is Saturday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 587 Haywood Road. Stroll Guides with a map and garden descriptions will be available at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC

