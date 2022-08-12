Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
theonefeather.com
Planning updates for 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair
The planning of this year’s Cherokee Indian Fair, the largest annual event for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), scheduled for Oct. 4-8, was delayed at first but is now moving forward. With the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds being deemed unsafe due to structural damage to the support beams for the amphitheater, Fair organizers had to find another spot and have decided that the majority of events will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort Convention Center.
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Poultry Farm, Habersham County
I believe this farm now serves another purpose, but the old barns recall the earlier days of commercial poultry, Georgia’s dominant agricultural commodity. I believe Northeast Georgia is still the top region for production and was an early leader in innovation.
The Post and Courier
Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review
GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”
Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
my40.tv
Nearing end of summer, lifeguard shortage continues to force pools to limit hours
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the summer months heating up, one might think all the lifeguard jobs have long been claimed. That's far from the case, however -- both nationwide and locally. Lifeguards are in short supply all around the country this year because of low unemployment numbers and...
WLOS.com
Concerns brewing in Beer City: Asheville-area breweries bracing for CO2 shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A national shortage of carbon dioxide has led to some panic among breweries – a few even making the call to close their doors while they assess the situation. The already-mounting issue was made worse by the recent shutdown of one of the country’s...
my40.tv
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
thesmokies.com
Gatlinburg history: When did Gatlinburg become a tourist attraction?
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. The area that would become the village of Gatlinburg existed long before a South Carolina farmer...
my40.tv
Public hearing to discuss expansion bids for hospital care in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing was held Friday morning on the AB Tech campus in Asheville to discuss the bids from three local hospitals to expand in Buncombe County. HCA Healthcare, Novant Health and AdventHealth have applied to build the beds and filed certificates of need...
Zip Trip: Lake Lure
In the early 1900s, Dr. Lucius Morse bought Chimney Rock and hundreds of acres surrounding it. He had the vision to create a resort community and a lake.
my40.tv
'He was killed': Rally planned to honor K-9 officer whose death remains mystery
BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A peaceful rally has been planned for Monday, Aug. 15 in Haywood County on behalf of a deceased K-9 officer whose death still remains a mystery. In 2018, News 13 first told the story about Kanon, a K-9 officer gifted to Bryson City Police Department by Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization with the mission to give "misunderstood" dogs a second chance by repurposing, retraining and relocating them to positively impact communities.
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Observant Gardener: Now is the Time to Plant Cool-Weather Vegetables
“Half the interest of a garden is the constant exercise of the imagination. You are always living three, or indeed six, months hence.” — Alice Morse Earle, 1897. By August, many gardeners feel that the growing season is coming to an end. For some, however, late summer is just the beginning of a whole new season. Cool-weather vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, rainbow chard, lettuce and Brussels sprouts, thrive in fall. August is the time to extend your gardening season and harvest an abundance of tasty vegetables well into fall, and even winter.
my40.tv
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Wolfe's Angel
The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
my40.tv
Buncombe County teens asked to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking teens to get creative this election season. The Board of Elections is holding an "I Voted" sticker contest. During the Primary Election, the board rolled out a custom branded sticker. And board members said the reaction from voters was positive. So, they're doing it again for November.
my40.tv
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
my40.tv
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
theurbannews.com
13th Annual West Asheville Garden Stroll
With the theme “Connecting Neighbors,” the Stroll links two historic West Asheville neighborhoods—Burton Street and Brucemont-Dorchester. The Garden Stroll is free, and all are welcome to join in this community event, rain or shine from from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The kick-off is Saturday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 587 Haywood Road. Stroll Guides with a map and garden descriptions will be available at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
