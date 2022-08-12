Read full article on original website
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Eyewitness accounts say man set himself on fire at the Salem duck pondCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
Tudor House annual fundraiser makes a splash and a hole in one
ROANOKE, Va. – Tudor House hosts a summer fun fundraiser Saturday to tackle mental illness. Every year, the non-profit throws the annual Big Kahuna fundraiser with a swim meet. But this year, a new tournament was introduced. Splashing around on alligator pool floats or diving to reach the finish...
Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Town of Blacksburg Department of Parks and Recreation says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
New adventure center, retreat opens in Bedford County
A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years. The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center is located at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance Company closed its Woods Adventure and Conference Retreat at the site five years ago, the 66-acre property sat vacant until a new tenant, CustomEd, purchased the land in Sept. 2021.
Roanoke Valley ‘Guns’ and ‘Hoses’ facing off Friday in annual softball game
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Play ball! Get ready to enjoy a friendly competition — not to mention a beloved tradition — between police officers and firefighters as the Roanoke Valley ‘Guns and Hoses’ softball game returns to Salem Friday night. After being delayed twice this...
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build homes for affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV), and students from the Giles County Technical Center partnered up in an attempt to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
Scout completes Eagle Scout Project in Pulaski
Aidan Doyle is with Troop 141 out of Christiansburg. He’s almost 16 years old and an uprising Junior at Auburn High School. Aidan recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Town of Pulaski, he put in two benches at Heritage Park. He wanted to do a project for the Town of Pulaski as this is where his grandparents Johnny and Wanda Saunders live. It became a bit of a tribute to honor his great grandmothers, Marlene Jones and Lois Saunders – both deceased now from cancer. Granny Marlene and his “Maw Maw” Wanda Saunders would walk him down the Dora Highway trail when he was younger. He would like to thank John and Donna Travis, his family and friends who donated and Kim Caudill of the Pulaski Public Works Department for all of their contributions to this project.
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
Selfie and sweets shop coming to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you’re looking for a place to take some selfies and satisfy your sweet tooth, there’s a new one-stop shop for you in Christiansburg. Instaworthy Selfies and Sweets is gearing up for its August 13 grand opening in the Uptown Christiansburg Mall. The...
First round of rescued Envigo beagles all adopted from Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some good news regarding the rescued Envigo beagles it took in last week. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Lynchburg Humane Society announced that all 21 beagles that were recently rescued from the Envigo breeding facility and brought to the Hill City have been adopted into their fur-ever homes.
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
Kids Soar of Roanoke receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donated $3,000 to Roanoke non-profit Kids Soar to help with their food bank. Representatives from Kids Soar say the $3,000 donation will be used by Kids Soar to help feed families in need by funding their food bank. Since March of 2020, the food bank has provided over 45,000 meals as well as learning materials and books to families and people in need. WFXR News is told the non-profit also is expanding to add a community kitchen that will offer education on nutrition.
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
Ava could be a purrfect fit in your home
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This momma kitty is probably feeling a bit lonely. Shelter staff told 10 News that Ava came to their shelter over 414 days ago with her kittens, and has been waiting on a family to give her a chance very patiently. Now is your chance...
Community honors Short family two decades after unsolved murders
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Twenty years have passed since the Short family was killed. On August 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
Roanoke’s section 8 vouchers waitlist to reopen on Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – The section 8 housing voucher waitlist will reopen starting Monday with new changes. The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority launched a new website for people to apply for section 8 housing vouchers. The original site crashed but now there is a new link for people to...
2024 Danville, VA ATH Kemori Dixon Receiving Virginia Tech Interest
The 2024 class in Virginia is looking like a fairly strong group of players from all across the Commonwealth including athlete Kemori Dixon out of George Washington HS in Danville, VA. Dixon told us that he has been receiving a good amount of interest from the Hokies with safeties coach...
New face, familiar space: Hill City Donuts opens in former Mama Crockett’s location
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new face is taking over a familiar space in downtown Lynchburg. Hill City Donuts recently opened in the popular Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts location. Owner Emeline Green said she’s a former Mama Crockett’s employee and is offering similar flavors. But she Green...
