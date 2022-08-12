Read full article on original website
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
City of Lufkin announce road closure amid removal of crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, the city of Lufkin announced US 190 West will be closed for several hours tonight as multiple agencies work together to remove a crashed aircraft from Lake Livingston. According to officials, beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 4 a.m., US 190 will be closed in […]
El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
Officials: Paula Capps has been found
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — According to Angelina County Sheriff's Office, Paula Capps has been found alive. Capps is alert and responsive. Capps was last seen on Billy Clark Road near Mill Creek in Huntington.
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
Feds could reduce Arizona's share of Colorado River water as early as next week
Cherokee County Commissioner arrested for DWI, evading gives apology
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cherokee County commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated. He has since apologized for the incident. Steven Norton, 51, said in an apology posted to his personal Facebook page that he “takes full responsibility for creating this incident.” Norton is the Precinct 2 Commissioner […]
City of Nacogdoches reports rise in sales tax revenue
kjas.com
Sabine/San Augustine Co DA Kevin Dutton to retire mid-term
Sabine/San Augustine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton has announced plans to retire mid-term. Daily News & More in Hemphill broke the story late Thursday, and they cite the announcement from Dutton saying that his retirement will be effective September 30th, 2022. Sabine and San Augustine Counties share the same DA’s...
2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
Texas sports officials combat fan abuse with new ‘three strike’ policy
scttx.com
Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident
August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
East Texas man pleads guilty to murder for hire
TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Grapeland, Texas pleaded guilty on Friday to hiring a person he thought was a hitman to murder his former associate.Reynaldo Campos Jr., 44, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 12 to contacting an undercover federal agent in order to arrange the killing of a person he claimed had stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos first contacted the agent on Feb. 9, 2022 and discussed the plans multiple times over the next few weeks.On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend Robin Pittman traveled from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the plan with the hitman, give him a gun, and provide him with information about the victim.Five days later, on April 13, Campos and Pittman traveled to Tyler again and brought the hitman a gallon of phenylacetone – a chemical used to make methamphetamine – and a shotgun as payment for the murder. Campos and Pittman were both indicted by a grand jury on April 21, 2022. Pittman pleaded guilty on August 9 to possessing a firearm to further drug trafficking. Campos faces up to 10 years in prison. Both are awaiting sentencing.
East Texas News
Alto ruled ineligible for postseason football
Alto High School was declared ineligible for the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs after the UIL executive committee ruled that the school turned in an incorrect enrollment number, according to a report by Texas Football. The UIL executive committee met Tuesday, Aug. 2 via teleconference to determine whether Alto...
