Nacogdoches, TX

KICKS 105

The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

El Sombrero restaurant in Kilgore closed after fire

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – El Sombrero, a Mexican restaurant in Kilgore, “caught on fire and burned” Monday night after 17 years in business. According to owner Mike Kittner, the Kilgore staff will be working at their Longview location until they are able to rebuild. “We are currently working diligently with insurance and the great City […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

1 killed after being thrown from vehicle in crash on Carthage loop

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a Friday morning crash on the Carthage loop. Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the southwest loop just north of Dixie Lake Road. Officers arrived on scene and found an overturned half-ton pickup truck....
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

REF SHORTAGES KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 8-12-22 16

“33 items were taken from the former president’s residence during this search warrant,” Decker said. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares about the city’s reported increase in sales tax revenue. Collectors, dealers show the money at Tyler Coin Show. Updated: 7 hours...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

City of Nacogdoches reports rise in sales tax revenue

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper is nominated for Artist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter Achievement “Home Sweet Texas,” at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards. |. Guest speakers included district three Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar. “They felt compelled by a desire to...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

Sabine/San Augustine Co DA Kevin Dutton to retire mid-term

Sabine/San Augustine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton has announced plans to retire mid-term. Daily News & More in Hemphill broke the story late Thursday, and they cite the announcement from Dutton saying that his retirement will be effective September 30th, 2022. Sabine and San Augustine Counties share the same DA’s...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall. The joint Harrison County Violent […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Constable Arrests Wanted Suspect without Incident

August 12, 2022 - A Joaquin man has been arrested following his alleged evasion of law enforcement during the Sheriff's Department's attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for failure to register as a sex offender Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Shelby County Today spoke with Roy Cheatwood, Constable Precinct...
JOAQUIN, TX
CBS DFW

East Texas man pleads guilty to murder for hire

TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Grapeland, Texas pleaded guilty on Friday to hiring a person he thought was a hitman to murder his former associate.Reynaldo Campos Jr., 44, pleaded guilty in federal court on August 12 to contacting an undercover federal agent in order to arrange the killing of a person he claimed had stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos first contacted the agent on Feb. 9, 2022 and discussed the plans multiple times over the next few weeks.On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend Robin Pittman traveled from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the plan with the hitman, give him a gun, and provide him with information about the victim.Five days later, on April 13, Campos and Pittman traveled to Tyler again and brought the hitman a gallon of phenylacetone – a chemical used to make methamphetamine – and a shotgun as payment for the murder. Campos and Pittman were both indicted by a grand jury on April 21, 2022. Pittman pleaded guilty on August 9 to possessing a firearm to further drug trafficking. Campos faces up to 10 years in prison. Both are awaiting sentencing.
GRAPELAND, TX
East Texas News

Alto ruled ineligible for postseason football

Alto High School was declared ineligible for the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs after the UIL executive committee ruled that the school turned in an incorrect enrollment number, according to a report by Texas Football. The UIL executive committee met Tuesday, Aug. 2 via teleconference to determine whether Alto...

