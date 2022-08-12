Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
fortatkinsononline.com
The Unity Project announces indigenous peoples presentation
An indigenous peoples presentation will be offered at the Dwight Forster Public Library, Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to information released by The Unity Project. The presentation will be held in the community room at the library at 6 p.m. The library is located at 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson. The...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Spirit Halloween store now open in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – It is August and already the Halloween-themed store is open in Washington County. Spirit Halloween is in the former Pier One, 1225 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. There are 17 Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin. The store in Fond du Lac is in...
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Last day of 2022 Wisconsin State Fair: 'This is about memories'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Sunday, Aug. 14 was the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, the 11 best days of summer. What started as a cool and cloudy August day didn't keep the crowds away. Before the vendors, rides and farmers packed it up for next year, FOX6 found...
nbc15.com
Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!. The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21. It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more. Wristbands...
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New LEGO store location
WEST BEND — Wapi Bricks, a local business specializing in LEGO products, is expanding its operation. The store, which opened in late March, is more than doubling its square footage mere months after opening in the Centrum Building. Capitalizing on commercial space available on Main Street, Wapi Bricks will be reopening at 822 S. Main St. this Saturday, August 13th. West Bend residents may remember this location as the former home of Hobby Knights Family Center.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New Festival Foods in Hartford, WI now open
Hartford, WI – The new Festival Foods in Hartford, WI opened today, Friday, August 12, 2022. Actually, the store had shoppers on Thursday, and there was a total buzz of activity as the bakery cases were filled, deli trays were stacked, the meat counter was loaded with prime cuts, and the final to-do list was checked as the new store prepped to officially open.
nbc15.com
Barnes holds rally at Hinchley Dairy Farm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Barnes was joined by Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin holding a rally in Cambridge, Wisconsin at Hinchley Dairy Farm. Wisconsin farmers, along with endorsers and other local supporters, were in attendance. Barnes talked about...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
Golf attraction Luxe Golf Bays opens at Ballpark Commons in Franklin
Luxe Golf Bays, a high-tech driving range and beer garden, is officially open at Ballpark Commons in Franklin.
Camp Timber-Lee in East Troy helping youth burn survivors
For nearly 30 years, the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation has hosted a summer camp for burn injured youth.
nbc15.com
Rhodes-Conway quotes MacBeth to mark end of election probe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway looked to Shakespeare to mark the end of the special investigation into the 2020 presidential election that included an attempt to have her jailed if she did not comply with a subpoena. In a statement released shortly after Michael Gableman was dismissed and...
WISN
Kenosha kid featured in Times Square
KENOSHA, Wis. — Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society shares a video presentation in Times Square. The video highlights roughly 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the United States. The goal, according to the National Down Syndrome Society, is to promote value, acceptance and inclusion for people with Down syndrome.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Atkinson Online office to close this Saturday through Monday
Fort Atkinson Online LLC editor Kim McDarison will be out of the office Saturday, Aug. 13, though Monday, Aug. 15. Those with news items and press releases are encouraged to email information to kbrook@ix.netcom.com. In the event that the box fills, please send news items and press releases to staff@fortatkinsononline.com.
wortfm.org
Madison, August 1968 – The Incident at Breese Stevens Field
Madison in the Sixties – August 1968 The Incident at Breese Stevens Field. It’s hot and humid on Saturday night August third, cloudy and without much of a breeze. About four hundred teens are at Breese Stevens Field, the old ballpark on East Washington Avenue. They’re there for the weekly a teen dance put on by Marco Productions; fifty to seventy- five Blacks from downtown and the south side, the rest whites from the east and far east. Most everyone came to dance and hang out; some came to make trouble. Some have been drinking.
Milwaukee's The Hop streetcar extension loses out on federal grant
Proponents hoped the $33 million extension would be included in the latest round of transportation awards from the federal government. But it didn't make the cut.
CBS 58
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
