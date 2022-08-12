Read full article on original website
rcbizjournal.com
Supermarket Owner Buys Mount Ivy Diner; FilBen Development Group Purchases Montebello Parcel for Assisted Living; Camp Merockdim Sold
Supermarket Owner Wilson Bermeo Buys Mount Ivy Diner. Another iconic diner has changed hands for the second time in less than two years. The Mount Ivy Diner All American Diner on Route 202 in Pomona has been sold for $2.23 million to Karina & David LLC of New City. Rockland County Supermarket owner Wilson Bermeo signed on behalf of Karina & David LLC.
News 12
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen New York and Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Breana Ramsey claims her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were ignored by characters at Legoland in Goshen who instead chose to interact with white children nearby. She posted an Instagram video of the incident on June 14.
Co-op City residents remember late cab driver as beloved, active community member
It was a somber mood at the home of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah as family and community members stopped by to pay their respects.
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
Apothecarium, Lodi’s dispensary with drive-thru option, holds grand opening party
A Lodi dispensary that features New Jersey’s first drive-thru option is holding a grand opening celebration today.
‘I can’t believe that’s it.’ News of St. John’s University S.I. campus closure rocks students, alum.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The abrupt news Friday of the closure of the St. John’s University Staten Island campus at the end of the spring 2024 semester came as a surprise to incoming freshmen, current students and alumni who once called it home. Some were looking forward to...
Officials urge New Yorkers to get polio vaccine; portion of S.I. under 70% vaccinated
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the first time in almost a decade, a case of polio was confirmed in the United States, as health officials in Rockland County discovered the case in July in an unvaccinated 20-year-old man. On Friday, New York City health officials reported that they had...
Bed-Stuy block party honors legacy left by Dr. Albert Vann
Brooklyn residents came together for a block party in front of the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation in a second day of commemoration for the late Dr. Albert Vann.
macaronikid.com
Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator
Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
Church holds ‘stoop’ baptisms, block party in Bed-Stuy
Pastor Alex L. Williams of Institutional Church of God in Christ held a Stoop Water Baptism for Sunday’s service to unite the community.
‘He spoke to our hearts’ – Dr. Al Vann’s life celebrated at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy
Vann grew up in Brooklyn and had a teaching background before getting involved in politics. His supporters say he made it his life’s mission to give back to his community.
First section of LIRR’s Third Track expansion debuts Monday morning
The first section of the Long Island Rail Road’s Third Track expansion project is set to go in service during Monday morning’s rush hour commute.
City kicks off outreach campaign to boost participation in MTA’s Fair Fares program
The city has launched an outreach program to bring attention to the MTA’s Fair Fares, a program that offers low-income New Yorkers a 50% discount on bus and subway fares along with Access-a-Ride paratransit.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Garnet Health cuts outpatient services, citing higher costs, less patients
Garnet Health is closing some outpatient services in Middletown, including obstetrician and gynecologist services (OBGYN). Hospital officials said they are dealing with a lower volume of patients, supply chain issues and a significant increases in expenses. This led them to implement a financial recovery plan. The plan includes closing not...
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
westchestermagazine.com
The Face of Westchester Real Estate
When the real estate market is moving at lightning speed, and even when it’s not, you turn to Gino and Gerry who have seen it all. For two decades, Gino Bello and Gerry Magnarelli have been walking Westchester buyers and sellers through one of life’s biggest decisions, making it look easy with their rock-steady team approach born from a lifelong friendship. They live and breathe the market, know the community inside and out, and are skilled at smoothing the transition from New York City northwards. Laser focused on honesty, trust, and integrity, they boast more than a thousand deals and half a billion in sales. With a rockstar crew backing them up, it’s no wonder they are repeatedly ranked one of Westchester’s top real estate teams.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
talkofthesound.com
A 52-year-old Man Drowned Tuesday in the Byram River (Port Chester/Greenwich)
PORT CHESTER, NY (August 13, 2022) — The man was swimming when he went under the water and never re-surfaced. Why it matters: Every year in the United States there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, an average of 11 drowning deaths per day. Emergency response:. On Tuesday...
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
