Tarrytown, NY

rcbizjournal.com

Supermarket Owner Buys Mount Ivy Diner; FilBen Development Group Purchases Montebello Parcel for Assisted Living; Camp Merockdim Sold

Supermarket Owner Wilson Bermeo Buys Mount Ivy Diner. Another iconic diner has changed hands for the second time in less than two years. The Mount Ivy Diner All American Diner on Route 202 in Pomona has been sold for $2.23 million to Karina & David LLC of New City. Rockland County Supermarket owner Wilson Bermeo signed on behalf of Karina & David LLC.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park

A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen New York and Sesame Place in Philadelphia. Breana Ramsey claims her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew were ignored by characters at Legoland in Goshen who instead chose to interact with white children nearby. She posted an Instagram video of the incident on June 14.
GOSHEN, NY
City
Tarrytown, NY
macaronikid.com

Meet Michelle Bernard of MB Beauty- NJ Eyebrow Specialist & Educator

Meet Michelle Bernard! She's the founder and CEO of MB Beauty, a Bergen County-based salon offering a wide range of beauty treatments, education programs for both aspiring entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to up-skill. Certified in Permanent Makeup, and a Diplomat of the American Academy of Micropigmentation, Michelle has trained under world-renowned masters in the field of microblading and permanent makeup. Michelle’s attention to detail and eye for perfection is one of the many reasons client’s from all over the United States seek her services for Microblading.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
spectrumlocalnews.com

Garnet Health cuts outpatient services, citing higher costs, less patients

Garnet Health is closing some outpatient services in Middletown, including obstetrician and gynecologist services (OBGYN). Hospital officials said they are dealing with a lower volume of patients, supply chain issues and a significant increases in expenses. This led them to implement a financial recovery plan. The plan includes closing not...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

The Face of Westchester Real Estate

When the real estate market is moving at lightning speed, and even when it’s not, you turn to Gino and Gerry who have seen it all. For two decades, Gino Bello and Gerry Magnarelli have been walking Westchester buyers and sellers through one of life’s biggest decisions, making it look easy with their rock-steady team approach born from a lifelong friendship. They live and breathe the market, know the community inside and out, and are skilled at smoothing the transition from New York City northwards. Laser focused on honesty, trust, and integrity, they boast more than a thousand deals and half a billion in sales. With a rockstar crew backing them up, it’s no wonder they are repeatedly ranked one of Westchester’s top real estate teams.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY

