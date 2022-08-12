ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Quechan community affected by monsoon storm

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPwTr_0hEDNI9o00

Community members are worried if the storm coming this weekend will make matters worse

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan community is recovering after Wednesday night's monsoon storm knocked down dozens of power lines, cutting power for many.

The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) said more than 60 power lines are down throughout the community and it may take up to a couple of days for electricity to be restored.

More than 850 customers were left without power, according to Salvador Flores, Imperial County Deputy Fire Chief.

"Currently right now at 10:30 in the morning, we're still reporting that there's about 400 customers," says Flores.

And as of 5 p.m. Thursday, only 30 customers are left without power, according to the Imperial Irrigation District (IID).

He says it's important to understand that a customer means a meter and not actual residents.

"So each property can have multiple residents or that customer could just be a pump for a lift station or a farm, so we don't know exactly the amount of people yet," says Flores.

Jordan Joaquin, Quechan Tribe President says shelters and cooling centers are provided by the tribe for residents who were affected.

"We were able to house the elders and some of the handicap in some of the hotel rooms and so we are still obtaining information and we're doing an assessment of the damage that has been done on the reservation," says Joaquin.

Deputy Chief Flores says the shelters had traffic with about 100 people going in and out.

The American Red Cross also assisted the tribe. One volunteer Eligio Rivas said a few of them stayed overnight.

"We turned their bingo hall into a shelter and so we were able to set up cots," says Rivas. "They had the blankets so they brought them in and we were able to stage everything ."

Joaquin says the cooling centers and shelters will be open until further notice.

According to Deputy Chief Flores, restoration may take up to one week because the IID needs more crew members on hand.

There's also a protocol that has to be followed for turning the power back on due to the significant damage.

"Each one of those poles has to be removed, cut apart," explains Flores. "Those lines need to be repaired or relayed and then the poles come back up and it has to be in sequence."

The tribal president says he's worried about potential severe weather this weekend and asks Quechan tribal members to take precautions.

The post Quechan community affected by monsoon storm appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 2

Related
kyma.com

More power outages following severe weather in desert southwest

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Irrigation District is reporting 293 customers are currently without power in Winterhaven as storms roll through the desert southwest. 42 more power poles are also down due to wind according to the Imperial County Fire Department. Arizona Public Service also says over 1,000...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kyma.com

Residents and businesses impacted by Yuma’s monsoon storms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Walmart located in the Foothills is experiencing major water leaks throughout the store. Though employees couldn't speak on the matter, it didn't stop customers from shopping. Each aisle was filled with buckets catching the drops of water and customers say this is an ongoing issue...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Imperial County, CA
Industry
Local
California Industry
County
Imperial County, CA
Local
California Business
Imperial County, CA
Government
Imperial County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
kyma.com

Homeless family of eight loses RV in fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One family's worst nightmare, first evicted from their home and now dealing with losing their RV and all their belongings in a fire Thursday night. A local homeless family of eight says they lost it all in a matter of seconds. They escaped from the fire with just the clothes on their backs.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Inmates say monsoon storm caused terrible prison conditions

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The monsoon storms this week even affected prisons in San Luis. One inmate at the San Luis Regional Detention Center, Trevor Cartee, says they were treated poorly when the electricity went out due to the storm. "We had no portable AC's. We had no...
SAN LUIS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Quechan#Power Lines
kyma.com

Lots of wonderful viewer photos with the ongoing weather activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Viewers across the Desert Southwest continue to share their weather pictures of the active monsoon season we've been experiencing the past several days. Take a look at some of the pictures:. COURTESY TRACEY DOMINGUEZ. COURTESY JOEL SOLORIO. COURTESY SUSANNE RODGERS. COURTESY JIM ROSS. COURTESY DAVID...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Monsoon weather downs power lines; causes power outages in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Red Cross said it's assisting the Quechan Indian Tribe with a cooling station at Paradise Casino after a storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening, causing a microburst on the Quechan Indian Reservation. The Red Cross said the burst took out about 15...
YUMA, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-14 19:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Eastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 815 PM MST/815 PM PDT/. * At 718 PM MST/718 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 13 miles southwest of Cibola to 11 miles northeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Route 95 between mile markers 44 and 79. CA Route 78 between mile markers 41 and 75. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Cibola, Yuma Proving Ground and Glamis. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Imperial Valley prepares to adjust to new COVID-19 CDC guidelines

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says COVID-19 cases are going down. This, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, eases COVID-19 restrictions. The CDC said on Thursday thanks to immunity and science, restrictions such as social distancing and quarantine are no longer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-13 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 340 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Palo Verde, or 33 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 59 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kawc.org

Ducey’s Border Wall Construction is “Political Theater,” says Environment Researcher

Governor Doug Ducey may be violating the law by not following contracting processes to conduct construction on sections of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Friday, Gov. Ducey announced construction had begun on border gaps within the Yuma Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, a 126 mile stretch between the Yuma-Pima County line in Arizona and the Imperial Sand Dunes in California. He signed an Executive Order outlining his reasons the state needs to act, saying the state cannot wait for federal action.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Yuma Regional Medical Center announces newest class of family and community medicine residents

Yuma Regional Medical Center officials today announced their 10th class of Family and Community Medicine residents. Yuma Regional officials said as recent medical school graduates, the eight doctors will spend the next three years in rotations alongside medical specialists in areas including pediatrics, cardiology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, kidney care, women’s health and gastroenterology.
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy