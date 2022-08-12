Acadiana residents can apply for mortgage assistance through state funds

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — $25M will be given to homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is putting aside the money to offer mortgage assistance to over 2700 homeowners.

Up to 25K can be given to each recipient.

To be eligible, homeowners should occupy a home in Louisiana and be at least 30 days late on mortgage payments.

Homeowners can find out if they are eligible to receive assistance and apply by visiting haf.lacovidhousing.com .

