Acadiana residents can apply for mortgage assistance through state funds
LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — $25M will be given to homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state is putting aside the money to offer mortgage assistance to over 2700 homeowners.
Up to 25K can be given to each recipient.
To be eligible, homeowners should occupy a home in Louisiana and be at least 30 days late on mortgage payments.
Homeowners can find out if they are eligible to receive assistance and apply by visiting haf.lacovidhousing.com .
