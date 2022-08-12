ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Here's what's new in Crestview Local Schools for the 2022-'23 school year

By Rachel Karas, Ashland Times Gazette
 3 days ago
Crestview Local Schools

Schools: Crestview Elementary, Crestview Middle School, Crestview High School

Superintendent: Jim Grubbs

District office: 1575 state Route 95, Ashland

Office number: 419-895-1700

Start date: Dependent on grade level

New faces and jobs:

  • Christina Kelley - Elementary School, Intervention Specialist Teacher
  • Allison Grau - Elementary School, Preschool Teacher
  • Carissa Whitmer - Elementary School, Preschool Teacher
  • Ann Logan - Elementary School, Evening Cleaning Personnel
  • Bridget Perkins - Elementary School, Educational Aide/Para Pro
  • Ashley Pirc - Elementary School, Educational Aide/Para Pro
  • Mackenzie Wilburn - Elementary School, Educational Aide/Para Pro
  • Brian Kinnard - Middle School, Grades 5-8 Principal
  • Brock Hays - Middle School, teaching the STEM class
  • Katelyn Pugh - Middle School, Intervention Specialist Teacher
  • Anna Stimpert - Middle School, Science Teacher
  • Mikayla Moore - Middle School, Educational Aide/Para Pro
  • Grant Sproull - Middle School, In School Detention
  • Shawn Skelly - High School, Grades 9-12 Principal
  • Ethan Bedocs - High School, Vocal Music Gr. 5-12 Teacher
  • Nathan Godsey - High School, Math Teacher
  • Jessica Henry - High School, 7-12 School Counselor (Academic/Career)
  • Brock Kelley - High School, Social Studies Teacher
  • Jessica Miller - High School, ELA Teacher
  • Destini Oler - High School, Art Teacher
  • Andrew Platt - High School, Science Teacher
  • Mike Pond - High School, Social Studies Teacher
  • Misty Santarossa - High School, Part-Time Health/Physical Education Teacher
  • Madison White - High School, ELA Teacher
  • Jami Harley - High School, Building Secretary
  • Jan Robertson - High School, 4-Hour Cafeteria Personnel
  • Ronica Cordrey - High School, Media/Library Aide
  • Chad Lemon - District, Director of Instructional Technology
  • Joni Robson - District, Transportation Supervisor
  • Ashley Stigall - District, EMIS Coordinator
  • Makenna Case - District, Student Health Services
  • Sarah Ebersole - District, Student Health Services

New equipment: A new 75-inch interactive display panel was installed in the third- and fourth-grade classrooms for use in math and science lessons. A new ELA curriculum will be instituted throughout the district along with new STEM course offerings.

New building/renovations: All three schools needed roof repairs over the summer. Parts of the stadium were updated, including the addition of new sidewalks for visitor and home bleachers as well as high efficiency lighting and light poles.

Back to School events:

  • Freshman orientation - Aug. 17 from 7:56 a.m. until 2:50 p.m.
  • Open Houses (by grade level)
  • 1- 4 — Aug. 16 from 5 to 6 p.m.
  • 5 - 8 — Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.
  • 9 - 12 — Aug. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Times-Gazette correspondent Linda Hall contributed to this report.

Reach Rachel Karas atrkaras@gannett.com

On Twitter:@RachelKaras3

