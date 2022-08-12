Here's what's new in Crestview Local Schools for the 2022-'23 school year

Crestview Local Schools

Schools: Crestview Elementary, Crestview Middle School, Crestview High School

Superintendent: Jim Grubbs

District office: 1575 state Route 95, Ashland

Office number: 419-895-1700

Start date: Dependent on grade level

New faces and jobs:

Christina Kelley - Elementary School, Intervention Specialist Teacher

Allison Grau - Elementary School, Preschool Teacher

Carissa Whitmer - Elementary School, Preschool Teacher

Ann Logan - Elementary School, Evening Cleaning Personnel

Bridget Perkins - Elementary School, Educational Aide/Para Pro

Ashley Pirc - Elementary School, Educational Aide/Para Pro

Mackenzie Wilburn - Elementary School, Educational Aide/Para Pro

Brian Kinnard - Middle School, Grades 5-8 Principal

Brock Hays - Middle School, teaching the STEM class

Katelyn Pugh - Middle School, Intervention Specialist Teacher

Anna Stimpert - Middle School, Science Teacher

Mikayla Moore - Middle School, Educational Aide/Para Pro

Grant Sproull - Middle School, In School Detention

Shawn Skelly - High School, Grades 9-12 Principal

Ethan Bedocs - High School, Vocal Music Gr. 5-12 Teacher

Nathan Godsey - High School, Math Teacher

Jessica Henry - High School, 7-12 School Counselor (Academic/Career)

Brock Kelley - High School, Social Studies Teacher

Jessica Miller - High School, ELA Teacher

Destini Oler - High School, Art Teacher

Andrew Platt - High School, Science Teacher

Mike Pond - High School, Social Studies Teacher

Misty Santarossa - High School, Part-Time Health/Physical Education Teacher

Madison White - High School, ELA Teacher

Jami Harley - High School, Building Secretary

Jan Robertson - High School, 4-Hour Cafeteria Personnel

Ronica Cordrey - High School, Media/Library Aide

Chad Lemon - District, Director of Instructional Technology

Joni Robson - District, Transportation Supervisor

Ashley Stigall - District, EMIS Coordinator

Makenna Case - District, Student Health Services

Sarah Ebersole - District, Student Health Services

New equipment: A new 75-inch interactive display panel was installed in the third- and fourth-grade classrooms for use in math and science lessons. A new ELA curriculum will be instituted throughout the district along with new STEM course offerings.

New building/renovations: All three schools needed roof repairs over the summer. Parts of the stadium were updated, including the addition of new sidewalks for visitor and home bleachers as well as high efficiency lighting and light poles.

Back to School events:

Freshman orientation - Aug. 17 from 7:56 a.m. until 2:50 p.m.

Open Houses (by grade level)

1- 4 — Aug. 16 from 5 to 6 p.m.

5 - 8 — Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

9 - 12 — Aug. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Times-Gazette correspondent Linda Hall contributed to this report.

Reach Rachel Karas atrkaras@gannett.com

On Twitter:@RachelKaras3