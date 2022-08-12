ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa's Antonyo "Sunny" Anderson aims to keep defying the odds

By Noah Hiles, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
ALIQUIPPA ― Sunny Anderson doesn't spend much time reflecting upon what his life was like last summer.

While for many, 365 days can seem like just a few brief moments in the past, for Anderson, it's essentially a life time. That's because last summer, Anderson wasn't spending his time at the pool with friends or in the weight room getting stronger like he is now. At this time last year, he was just learning how to walk again.

In the fall of 2020, Anderson burst onto the scene as a standout wide receiver and defensive back for Aliquippa. In his first year as a starter, his big playmaking abilities helped lead the Quips to the WPIAL Class 4A final, where they fell in overtime against eventual state champion Thomas Jefferson.

Six months after Anderson played in the biggest game of his life, he was in the hospital fighting for it.

The victim of a senseless shooting in late May of 2021, Anderson was left with critical injuries. In the early stages of his recovery, doctors were unaware if he'd ever walk again.

"I remember telling him back then that he was in charge of his own destiny and everyone is different," Maureka Russell, Anderson's mother said. "I told him that doctors make predictions every day. I wasn't saying they'd be wrong, but I wanted him to know that his recovery was up to him, and his body."

Fast forward to now and the boy who doctors thought might never walk again is currently relearning how to run. Since his tragic incident, Anderson has not stopped rehabbing, hoping to get better each day with the ultimate goal of once again playing the game he loves.

Despite being a senior last year, Anderson has been awarded the opportunity to get back on the field if he becomes physically able. The 18-year-old reclassified, agreeing to go to Aliquippa High School for at least one more semester, despite being well on track to graduate last spring.

In a hearing held this summer, the WPIAL granted Anderson another year of eligibility. As fall approaches, there is still work to be done. Anderson says he's still a ways away from being physically able to play football again, but remains determined to continue defying the odds.

"I feel normal now," Anderson told the Times in an interview Wednesday evening. "I know what I can and can't do, but I don't feel like the incident, or my injuries from it are holding me back. I can't run right now and my strength isn't all the way back, but I'm getting there."

Anderson says he briefly shows up at Aliquippa team workouts but at the moment, does most of his training on his own through rehab at Jamie's Physical Therapy in Hopewell. However, that doesn't mean his teammates and coaches aren't pulling for him.

"It's alway great to see him around," Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield said. "We are happy to have him as a part of our team. I was glad to see him get another year to allow him to regroup. This extra year of school and sports will help him get settled back in before going into the real world ― it will allow for him to really start thinking about his future."

At this time in his life, Anderson says football and high school are his two primary focuses. He hasn't put much thought into what life will be like whenever his athletic career is over, but rather how he can keep working for it to continue.

The one thing Anderson does have planned for after he's played his final game ― whenever that might be ― is giving back.

"I think one day, I'd like to be a coach," Anderson said. "I know I want to help young people, the way my coaches helped me get through my hard times."

There's no telling how this fall will go for Anderson. While his recovery continues, even he isn't completely sure if he will be ready to play a tough sport like football within the next few months. What is certain however, is that regardless of what remains ahead, the once hard-nosed gridiron star will continue to approach each challenge with a level of physical and mental toughness that most can't begin to comprehend.

Contact Noah Hiles at nhiles@gannett.com. Follow him on twitter @_NoahHiles.

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot, dies in Lincoln-Lemington

A man was shot to death Sunday evening in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Tribune-Review content partner WPXI-TV is reporting that police are on the scene after units were called to the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say the man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
