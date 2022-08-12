Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
$600K gift puts business college’s computer lab on cutting-edge
A blessing was held at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business on August 11 to celebrate the completed renovation of the Tom W.S. Hee Undergraduate Computer Room into a state-of-the-art facility. The $600,000 lab renovation was funded from the estate of Clifford and Blanche Hee and named in honor of their son Tom Hee, who was an admired alumnus of the college and an accomplished banking professional, computer expert and community-minded volunteer.
the university of hawai'i system
$148K project to digitize thousands of rare, native plant specimens
A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa project to digitize tens of thousands of plant specimens from Hawaiʻi, across the vast Pacific Ocean and around the world, received a major boost by the National Science Foundation. The three-year, $148,882 grant will help School of Life Sciences Assistant Professor Karolina Heyduk and her team to digitize and catalog more than 55,000 plant specimens, many of which are extinct, to preserve and improve access worldwide to one of the oldest collections of Pacific plants.
KITV.com
Department of Health announces appointments for new COVID vaccine Novavax
HONOLULU (KITV4) The Hawaii Department of Health is providing appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Novavax, an alternative the mRNA vaccines rolled out by Pfizer and Moderna. Novovax is two shots, provided three weeks apart, and available to those 18+. The vaccine is a protein subunit, and includes harmless...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The state’s only pancreas transplant program is closing. The reason: No surgeon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The only pancreas transplant program in the state will stop performing surgeries next week. The Queen’s Medical Center says it has spent the last year trying to recruit a new surgeon but couldn’t find one. Hawaii’s pancreas transplant wait list is a short one ―...
chaminade.edu
Education Behind Bars: A Better Future Awaits
Dr. Janet Davidson is a leader in criminology. She has spent decades researching in the field, mentored hundreds of students, published a long list of peer-reviewed papers in scholarly journals. Put simply, she’s seen it all—so she was surprised to be surprised when she started teaching behind bars.
Can growing your own fruits and vegetables save money?
The pandemic and increasing cost of groceries led to a surge of people wanting to grow their own fruits and vegetables. But a master gardener said it may not save you as much money as you think.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
The Sumida Farm family business
David Sumida remembers his childhood very well. "Oh the farm was and always will be amazing," said Sumida.
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In space-cramped Honolulu, community gardens have found new popularity ― and meaning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the pandemic, people took up new hobbies or rekindled old ones. One of them was gardening. Now the city’s community gardens are bursting at the seams and more than 1,000 people are on the waiting list to get a plot of their own, said Honolulu Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota.
airwaysmag.com
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
Hawaiian Slack Key Festival in Waikiki
The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
KITV.com
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
pbshawaii.org
Available 8/17 The Honolulu Strangler with Robbie Dingeman
Between 1985 and 1986, the murders of five women by an unidentified serial killer struck fear in the hearts of Hawai‘i residents. Robbie Dingeman tells the story of the Honolulu Strangler.
KITV.com
No signs of price relief on Oahu
Honolulu prices aren't showing any signs of easing up -- with food rising more than 10 percent over the past year, and energy costs jumping almost 36 percent. "Every day it's increasing like the meats, the vegetables and the fruits," said Ashely Mayola, a supervisor at Kalihi Super Meats. "Prices just going up."
hawaiipublicradio.org
No-shows for Oʻahu road tests will not be able to make another appointment for 60 days
The City and County of Honolulu is intensifying the penalty for not showing up for road tests to get a driver's license. This is the second time the county is tightening the rule this year. No-shows for road tests will not be able to make another appointment for 60 days...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Aloha Petroleum sues insurer over lack of coverage against climate change lawsuits
Aloha Petroleum filed a complaint against National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh in U.S. District Court this week, alleging breach of contract. The suit claims that National Union did not defend or indemnify Aloha Petroleum against two climate change lawsuits brought on by Honolulu and Maui counties in state court.
hawaiipublicradio.org
TheBus will be free for 5 days beginning Aug. 22
To regain and encourage ridership, regular fares for TheBus on Oʻahu will be suspended for five days later this month. Riders will need to have HOLO cards to participate, which is how the city will evaluate the program. Free fares will last from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, which...
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
