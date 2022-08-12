Read full article on original website
KPD: Fulton High School SRO arrested Monday after he was charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The School Resource Officer at Fulton High School was arrested on Monday after investigators with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they got a warrant for aggravated domestic assault. The victim met with investigators on Monday seeking an order of protection, according to a release from...
wvlt.tv
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
wvlt.tv
KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department apprehended a man wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after he was on the run for more than a year. Rudy Campbell III has been wanted since March 9, 2021, according to previous coverage. He faces three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of kidnapping.
Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe
UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
wvlt.tv
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The crash happened on Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., the report said, when a driver, identified as Dominick Cornacchia, 23, crashed into another vehicle that was pulling onto the roadway. The driver going down Morris Boulevard was possibly under the influence of alcohol and was driving “well above the posted speed limit,” the report noted.
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk accused of taking bribes to title stolen vehicles agrees to take plea deal
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes to title stolen cars has signaled she will take a plea deal. Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused of accepting bribes in exchange for titling stolen cars after the FBI raided the Sevier County Courthouse in Oct. 2021.
Johnson City Press
Man dies after confrontation with Kingsport police
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into an incident where a man died following a confrontation with the Kingsport Police Department. The man, who police did not identify, died Saturday morning at an area hospital, according to a statement.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends
Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
Bear locks itself in Cocke County car
A bear became trapped after it locked itself in a car in Cocke County. The bear was able to be freed without any apparent injuries.
KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars recovered
‘Car Hopping” teens stole dozens of cars, police say KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive investigation into a string of car thefts in the area has netted several juvenile suspects and over half a million dollars being recovered, according to a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announcement. According to a press release from KPD, nearly 50 […]
Knox County Fire reports over 100 overdose incidents
During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.
Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
Report: Hawkins Co. woman with multiple weapons arrested for selling meth
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman. A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to […]
WATE
Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
Suspected murder-suicide in Harlan County under investigation
Kentucky State Police are investigating what lead to a married couple being shot in Harlan County.
bbbtv12.com
Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital
According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
Five arrested, 300+ grams of meth found in search of Knoxville home
Five people were arrested and over half a pound of meth was found by the Knox County Sheriff's Office in a narcotics search warrant.
newstalk987.com
Knox County Animal Control Looking for the Owner of a Missing Cow
Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area. The heifer, found Saturday is currently with KSCO Animal Control. Anyone who is missing the cow is encouraged to call Animal Control. at...
