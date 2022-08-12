Read full article on original website
Ex Democom
2d ago
Just a few years ago there were four beekeepers within a half mile of my home. My uncle, who was one of them, and another old gentleman, a World War Two vet have passed away. The other two are in their 70s and 70s and gave it up due to the expense and difficulty of keeping bees today. But I'm happy to say that for two straight summers, the clover on my property has been heavily populated with them! As a matter of fact there have been as many as there was when I was a kid 50 years ago. I'm told they might be building a immunity to some of the things that have been killing them. I pray this is true. They are such a treasure!
Reply
2
Related
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
10 places to go glamping in West Virginia
(WOWK) — An overnight stay in a tent in the wilderness may seem like the perfect getaway for some people, but to others, it’s not so ideal. That’s why there is a whole industry that thrives on glamping, where campers stay the night in luxury treehouses, tent cottages, yurts and more! In the Mountain State, […]
Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
wvexplorer.com
Little-known monument recalls origins of Farley family in W.Va.
PIPESTEM, W.Va.—Of the tens of thousands of people surnamed "Farley" who can claim to hail from southern West Virginia, almost all come from one place—Old Farley, as it was once known, a quiet farm upon which their ancestor, Drewry Farley, settled. Farley and his wife, Mary (Adkins) Farley,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Virginia and Their Locations
(vik173/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia was founded many years ago. Given its history of the horrific slave trade, civil war, and the aftermath of these events, it's no wonder the state has many haunted locations.
Metro News
Suicide lifeline number in West Virginia one month into transition to 988
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new three-digit number (988), according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) said the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live on July 16...
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
connect-bridgeport.com
After 100 Years, Elk Making West Virginia Comeback and Tours to See them in Natural Habitat Available
After more than a 100-year absence from the Mountain State, elk are making a comeback in West Virginia and you have a chance to see. these incredible animals in a natural habitat. Our guided elk tours are the best way to learn about the history of elk management in West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
West Virginia woman proudly displays her show horses at State Fair
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Show animals are a big part of the State Fair, and one local woman from Rock, West Virginia, is keeping up with her tradition. The Mountain Trail Stables came to the West Virginia State Fair to show off their horses. Shirley Trail has made it a tradition to come to the […]
When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
State Fair of West Virginia officially opens
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia officially opened the gates for its 97th year on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Fairgoers can find familiar favorites like cinnamon rolls and turkey legs, but, there are some new additions as well. The 2022 fair welcomes Swifty Swine, Welds Bears and performing acrobats who are already pretty […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNT-TV
Here are the estimated peak fall foliage points in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, fall is nearing. For those who enjoy seeing the leaves change, that means it’s leaf-peeping season. West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has already released its estimated peak fall foliage map for 2022 to help you plan. The Department...
wvexplorer.com
Farm at Twin Falls recalls authentic Appalachian landscape
PINEVILLE, W.Va. — What did an authentic Appalachian pioneer farm of the 1800s look like? Perhaps there's no better place to find out than in a remote corner of field and forest at Twin Falls Resort State Park in southern West Virginia. In the 1960s, while building the park,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline
Sen. Joe Manchin wants the Mountain Valley Pipeline completed. These landowners are along the route. Meet the West Virginians in the path of this massive natural gas pipeline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
woay.com
97th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Thursday with new changes
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An event that has been taking place for 97 years, the State Fair of West Virginia has once again made its return to the grounds in Lewisburg. “Mountain Grown Fun” being this year’s theme, it couldn’t be more true. As a beloved tradition, the state fair seems to never fail in pulling people back to their Appalachian roots.
Lilly Reunion ends 91-year tradition of August schedule
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The 91st Annual Lilly Reunion, which started Friday at Ghent, will be the last August reunion, organizers said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia competes with the reunion, which is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. “We’re going to try getting away from the week when the fair starts,” […]
Metro News
Meta turns on internet to thousands of homes, businesses in southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 13,000 homes, businesses, schools, healthcare and government offices in Logan and Mingo counties now have reliable internet access. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, joined West Virginia leaders Thursday afternoon to announce their network has been officially been turned on. The company has been working...
Turbulent paradise claims American attraction
Some say she’s the mother of all rivers. As tributaries go, the NewRiver is far from the longest or widest or fastest flowing. But if you happen to be looking for nuances, the New’s subtle spectrum of rough beauties approaches the spectacular. There’s little wonder, then, that this...
Comments / 2