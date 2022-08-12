ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

3 arrested in connection with gruesome 2005 murder of Shanan Read

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jP1u_0hEDKOLX00

Three people were arrested in connection with the gruesome 2005 murder of 33-year-old Shanan Lynn Read, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday.

The arrests were made over the last few days and in three other states.

Law enforcement arrested 39-year-old Brian Anderson Bourquard, 42-year-old Brandon Michael Reeve and 34-year-old Oscar Cash Gonzales.

On January 15, 2006, Read’s “badly” decomposed and headless body was found in a plastic container floating in the Puget Sound between Manchester and Blake Island, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

A resident saw the container floating in the water and called Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers, who responded.

After the officers discovered Read’s headless body, they reported it to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, which began an investigation.

In March 2006, Read’s head surfaced in the same area as the container and she was identified using fingerprint analysis, authorities said.

During the investigation of Read’s murder, detectives identified four people believed to be involved in the murder.

As detectives continued to investigate over the years, it was not until 10 months ago that leads led to four people believed to be involved in her death and it was determined that Read was actually killed in August 2005.

Detectives determined that Read had been struck in the head with a metal baton at a Seattle apartment, put in a plastic container and taken to a Port Orchard cabin by one of the suspect’s family members, which is where she died, authorities said.

According to police, she was left at the cabin for numerous weeks as two of the suspects made frequent visits and poured chemicals on her body to speed up decomposition.

Read’s body was finally placed in a plastic container and dumped in the Puget Sound. Investigators said Michael Thomason, who was later convicted of unlawful disposal of human remains, helped to dispose of her body.

In June 2022, four warrants were issued for the suspects after special agent Jimmy Kilgallen with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, who was assisting detectives, presented the case to the county prosecutor’s office.

Detectives and Kilgallen reached out to multiple federal and state agencies to help find and arrest three of the people after learning that a fourth person involved in the murder, Anthony Marou Martinez, had died.

On Monday, Bourquard was arrested in Philadelphia for first-degree murder. On Tuesday, Reeve was arrested in Sarasota, Florida for second-degree murder, and Gonzales was arrested in Riverside, California for first-degree murder.

All three suspects are in custody in the states that they were arrested in, pending extradition back to Washington state to be booked into the Kitsap County Jail to face charges. Each is being held on $10 million bail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Manchester, WA
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Kitsap County, WA
City
Riverside, WA
State
Washington State
Kitsap County, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Man dies in Cal Anderson basketball court shooting

A man was reported shot on the basketball court at Cal Anderson Park and died on the west edge of the park as police rendered emergency aid and Seattle Fire medics arrived at the scene early Saturday morning. Police reported detaining one person in at least one vehicle stop following...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting

SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Brian Anderson#Violent Crime
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
124K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy