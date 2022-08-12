Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Multiple units respond to Eagle River fire. According to AFD Battalion Chief Mike Davidson, 23 units responded initially to the 164th block of Heritage Place. “They were able to pretty quickly, simultaneously work on bringing the fire under control, as well as to identify that all...
alaskasnewssource.com
Report of bear attack along Tony Knowles Coastal Trail
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police on Sunday reported a bear attacked a hiker along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Point Woronzof. According to Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The department said in a community release that the black bear was last seen just west of the airport runway.
alaskasnewssource.com
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bearded dragons, tortoises, and snakes, oh my!. The All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo has returned to the Menard Center. The event promotes the reptile and exotic animals community throughout Alaska by highlighting the niche world of reptile pet ownership. Colin Lindsey, his wife, brother, and...
ktna.org
A Lonesome Stepchild of Cook Inlet—The Susitna River
Chair of the board for the Matsu Fish and Wildlife Commission Mike Wood came to Alaska to do a semester course with the National Outdoor Leadership School and never left. He lights up when he talks about the Alaskan Range. Spent the first half of my life trying to climb...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fishing Report: Angling in Anchorage at Ship Creek and Campbell Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to some of the best fishing in the world and just because Anchorage is the largest city in the state, that doesn’t mean that the fishing isn’t good. You just have to know where to go. The last week of July...
ktoo.org
Alaska hunting guide serving 6 months in prison for ‘multi-year wildlife crime spree’
An Alaska hunting guide is spending six months in an Oregon prison for illegally selling big-game guiding services as well as multiple other violations over a five-year period. Stephen Jeremy Hicks, a 45-year-old Anchorage resident, was sentenced in U.S. District Court last month. The prison time was part of a...
radiokenai.com
Willow Resident Arrested Near Hope After Theft Results In High Speed Chase
The Alaska State Trooper post in Soldotna received a report around 12:00 p.m. noon on Saturday, August 13 of a report of a theft of a 1995 Ford F250 from the Bing’s Landing boat launch area. By about 12:50 p.m., the vehicle was spotted heading northbound on the Seward...
alaskasnewssource.com
Houston High School site visit held nearly 4 years after quake
One of the most divisive names in politics is heavily involved in Tuesday’s Alaska’s primaries. That name is Trump. The former president endorsed candidates in the House and Senate races as Alaskans prepare to head to the polls. University of Alaska-Anchorage Faculty member, Christina Jackson’s, husband Michael Jackson...
alaskasnewssource.com
August to remain above average in precipitation across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 10 days have seen no measurable precipitation for Anchorage since July 12, when the wet season kicked into high gear. Since then, many days have brought scattered to widespread rainfall activity. Not only for Southcentral Alaska, but a large portion of the state continues to hold onto the wet weather, pulling many areas out of what was once a severe drought.
midnightsunak.com
‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’ Anchorage Assembly seeks answers on resume deception
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage
Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
alaskasnewssource.com
A motorcycle-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Anchorage Police Department. APD says their preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling north on the Old Seward Highway. A Subaru Outback pulled onto the Old Seward to head south when the motorcycle collided with it.
justhelicopters.com
FAA Accident and Incident Notification: PALMER, AK
Description: AIRCRAFT CRASHED DURING LANDING, PALMER, AK. Flight Phase: LANDING (LDG)
alaskasnewssource.com
Weekend Planner: Blueberry Festival at Alyeska and several other events
If you prefer plant-based foods or are curious about the eating lifestyle, you can check out Anchorage VegFest this weekend. Co-organizer Ginny Grabowski stopped by Alaska’s News Source to share what’s new about this year’s event. 2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown...
youralaskalink.com
Anchorage Parents React to School Bus Driver Shortage
Added by atagliaferri on August 11, 2022. School bus drivers are still in demand. With school starting next Thursday, Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart reports on what some parents are doing to make sure their kids get to school. The school bus driver shortage is still a problem and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River Albert Loop Trail closed due to bear risk
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Albert Loop Trail and nearby areas in Chugach State Park will be closed on Thursday at 9 p.m. due to bears’ annual return to feed on salmon near the Eagle River Nature Center. “Black and brown bears use the bridges and dams as fishing...
akbizmag.com
$9.7M Federal Grant to Boost Healthcare Career Training in Alaska
The Alaska Primary Care Association (APCA) in Anchorage is getting $9.7 million to expand job opportunities and improve Alaska’s healthcare sector through training programs. The federal money is an American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). APCA’s Alaska Healthcare Workforce Pipeline is one of thirty-two projects nationwide receiving the first batch of grants.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District to break students into cohorts, use rotating bus schedule
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District is moving to a rotating schedule for student transportation on buses, and hoping that an aggressive recruitment strategy can help attract enough drivers. At a press conference at the district headquarters Wednesday, Superintendent Jharrett Bryant stressed the dire nature of the shortage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Willow man charged with kidnapping Saturday
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - A Willow man has been charged with kidnapping, assault in the first, second, third, and fourth degrees, and interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime, according to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers. At 1:07 a.m. troopers responded for a welfare check on...
