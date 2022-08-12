Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
DeKalb man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 52-year-old DeKalb man has taken a plea deal in connection with a shooting death at his family’s property. Charles Anson was originally facing murder and other charges for the May 4, 2021 death of 40-year-old Justin Massey of Rossie. St. Lawrence County District...
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Individuals steal items from local business
Two individuals stole items from a local business on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Joshua J. Morris, 43, and an unidentified individual stole copper wire from the Suit-Kote Corporation in Cortlandville. Morris and the individual then proceeded to flee on foot through a field, the report notes.
WKTV
State police searching for 14-year-old boy reported missing in Herkimer County
New York State Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Herkimer County. According to police, Cruise Desjardins was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 8:30 p.m. at McKensy Place in German Flatts. Cruise is 6 feet tall, about 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
WNYT
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Kids Playing in Road, Wayne County Woman Arrested
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Rose woman following an investigation into a juvenile complaint in the Town of Rose. Deputies arrested Brieanna Scruton, age 27, of Gray Street in the Town of Rose for resisting arrest and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a complaint of an 8-year-old child in the middle of the roadway and a 6-year-old child laying in the roadway refusing to move for vehicles. The children were not being properly supervised and is reported to be an ongoing issue. When informed that she was being arrested, Scruton attempted to flee the officers.
iheart.com
Parish Couple Accused Of Abusing Dogs, Homeless After Fire
Parish, N.Y - An Oswego County couple who is facing animal cruelty charges are now homeless after a fire. Christina LaValley and John Paul Barton were charged after their dogs were found with porcupine quills covering their bodies keeping them from eating or drinking. Fire officials say one of the...
localsyr.com
A 23-year-old listed in critical condition after shooting
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A 23-year-old male has been listed in critical condition after a shooting on the 300 block of Richmond Ave. at approximately 4:52 p.m. on August 13. According to the Syracuse Police Department, they received a shooting with injuries call on the 300 block of Richmond Ave., upon arrival, officers located evidence of several casings.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
Two men caught stealing copper wire – one arrested, one flees
On August 11th, law enforcement responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone located on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville after receiving reports of two men stealing copper wire from the business.
Police seek public’s help finding 1-year-old boy taken by his father
Utica, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 1-year-old boy in what they describe as a “potential custodial interference investigation.”. Police said Sunday the child’s father, Christopher Lawson, 29, left a residence on Erie Street with his son, Alex-zander Stevens, and...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police Respond to Multiple Shootings within 24 Hours
Fitch Street Shooting – Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at around 2:47 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Fitch Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old male who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Another gun arrest using a tactic that keeps the suspect in custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC Investigates: Another gun arrest using a tactic that keeps the suspect in custody. We have another example of a new tactic by RPD and the ATF that keeps some people arrested with an illegal gun in custody. The practice is so new no one from law enforcement will talk about it on camera.
WKTV
Man accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs in Whitesboro Sunday afternoon. Whitesboro police stopped 24-year-old Justin Frias after they say he made an illegal left turn from Foster Street onto Westmoreland Street. Police called in a drug recognition expert and...
Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
informnny.com
State Police searching for missing Herkimer teen
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search is on for Cruise T. Desjardins, 14, of German Flatts. Police say that the teen was last seen around 8:30 pm on August 11 on McKensy Place in town. Desjardins is six feet tall and 125 pounds, with black hair eyes and...
iheart.com
79 Year Old Oswego County Man Arrested For Murdering His Neighbor
Town of Scribe, N.Y. - A 64-year-old is dead and a 79-year-old id charged with 2nd Degree murder in Oswego County. Last night around 4-45 Oswego County Sheriff's Deputes say that a call came to 911 about hearing gun shots around the intersection of Middle and Creamery roads -- north of 104 in Scriba.
2 Syracuse men fake armed robbery of $3,700 bank deposit, deputies say
Onondaga, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested for faking an armed robbery at a bank in the town of Onondaga Sunday, deputies said. Josh J. Phillips, 31, of Syracuse, called 911 at 1:38 p.m. to report the robbery from the parking lot of Key Bank at 4892 West Seneca Turnpike, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
Why was Le Moyne rape suspect out of jail? Computer problems and human error, review says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man accused of raping a Le Moyne College student in her dorm was out of jail because of incompatible court computer systems and human error. That’s the conclusion of a review by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office into why Jerel Walker, 35, was let out of jail just three days before police say he raped a woman on June 7.
Convicted felon charged with unlawful fleeing, 10 counts of drug possession in Seneca County
Rousseau is currently being held in the custody of the Sheriff without bail, due to previous felony convictions.
Syracuse.com
