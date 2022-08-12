ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFLer Earl Thomas’ house ‘a complete loss’ after massive fire

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
 3 days ago

Firefighters battled a massive blaze at the home of ex-NFLer Earl Thomas on Thursday.

Officials believe the former safety’s Orange, Texas house was struck by lightning, with Fox 4 Beaumont reporting the fire is under control — though crews “could be there for hours,” per 12NewsNow.

Thomas was reportedly at the scene, but left. He has not commented publicly on the fire.

The home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas caught fire Thursday evening.
Officials believe the blaze began because of a lightning strike.
Earl Thomas' Orange, Texas house is considered a 'complete loss' after a massive fire.
Early reports indicate no one was hurt and that the house is considered “ a complete loss .”

Plants and vegetation on the property reportedly made extinguishing the fire more difficult.

Thomas, an Orange native, last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. He tallied seven Pro Bowl nods, five All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl title during his 10-year NFL career, nine seasons of which were spent with the Seattle Seahawks.

He has not played since 2020 he was released by the Ravens after he punched a teammate during a preseason practice. He told ESPN in April that he wants to get back into the NFL.

“I’m ready,” Thomas told Adam Schefter . “I’m in shape. My timing is on point — I’m proud of that.”

Earl Thomas' home in Orange catches fire.
Thomas was reportedly at the scene, but then left.
Officials deemed the house "a complete loss."
Firefighters were expected to be at the house for hours battling the blaze.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.
