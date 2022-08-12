NFLer Earl Thomas’ house ‘a complete loss’ after massive fire

Firefighters battled a massive blaze at the home of ex-NFLer Earl Thomas on Thursday.

Officials believe the former safety’s Orange, Texas house was struck by lightning, with Fox 4 Beaumont reporting the fire is under control — though crews “could be there for hours,” per 12NewsNow.

Thomas was reportedly at the scene, but left. He has not commented publicly on the fire.

Early reports indicate no one was hurt and that the house is considered “ a complete loss .”

Plants and vegetation on the property reportedly made extinguishing the fire more difficult.

Thomas, an Orange native, last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. He tallied seven Pro Bowl nods, five All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl title during his 10-year NFL career, nine seasons of which were spent with the Seattle Seahawks.

He has not played since 2020 he was released by the Ravens after he punched a teammate during a preseason practice. He told ESPN in April that he wants to get back into the NFL.

“I’m ready,” Thomas told Adam Schefter . “I’m in shape. My timing is on point — I’m proud of that.”

