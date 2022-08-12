ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WATCH: Red Sox Seal The Deal Over The Orioles On Thursday Night

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

On Thursday night, the Boston Red Sox picked up a 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox shared the final pitch of the game on Twitter.

The win improves the Red Sox to 55-58 in the 113 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are not having a good season, but they are not having a terrible year either.

However, the AL East has been a very tough division to play in this year.

The Red Sox are an astonishing 16.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first place, and they are also in last place in the division.

As for the Orioles, the loss dropped them to 58-53 in the 111 games that they have played in so far on the year.

Even with a solid record like that, they are in fourth place just one spot ahead of Boston in the AL East.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue jays are having very solid years, while the Yankees are one of the best teams in all of baseball.

After the win, the Red Sox are just 4.0 games back of the Orioles.

As for the Wild Card, the Orioles are only .05 games behind the Rays for the final spot.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are still very much in the playoff picture themselves.

They are only 4.5 games back of the Rays for the final spot.

The AL Wild Card is setting up for an exciting finish.

