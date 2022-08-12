Giants 23, Patriots 21: New England Rookies Shine In Preseason-Opener Loss

Bill Belichick implements unique, two play-caller system on Patriots' offense during preseason opener against the Giants.

While Gillette Stadium undergoes a major facelift in 2022, the NFL is forecasting a complete teardown of the team that calls it home. But despite playing without quarterback Mac Jones and a handful of expected starters in Thursday night's preseason opener, the New England Patriots at least momentarily paused the shoveling of dirt onto their 2022 grave.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was sharp early, rookie draft picks Tyquan Thornton , Kevin Harris and Bailey Zappe each produced touchdowns and the Patriots' defense kept the New York Giants' first-team offense (complete with starters) out of the end zone in a 23-21 loss in Foxboro.

The Giants won when veteran kicker Graham Gano booted a 24-yard field on the game's final play.

The night wasn't without intrigue, as coach Bill Belichick introduced a new system into the exhibition opener: Would you believe two play-callers ?

In the wake of losing long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas last offseason, the Patriots' boss installed a nebulous hierarchy that seemingly has former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in charge of calling the team's offensive plays. Patricia indeed held the play-sheet and called plays for Hoyer during the first quarter.

But when rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe replaced Hoyer, Patricia handed the play-sheet - and control of the offense - to Judge.

We've seen caddies for golfers and personal catchers for certain baseball pitchers, but leave it to Belichick to assign different offensive coordinators to specific quarterbacks.

New England's hottest position battle of the preseason might just be at ... play-caller.

In a more traditional competition for the backup quarterback job behind Jones, meanwhile, Hoyer - despite missing numerous early training camp practices with an undisclosed injury - looked smooth. In his 14th NFL season, the 36-year-old went 5 of 7 for 59 yards and the scoring toss to Thornton. Hoyer scrambled right and found an open Thornton in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown that gave New England an early 7-3 lead.

Trying to pressure Hoyer for the No. 2 job, Zappe got off to a rough start, throwing woefully short and behind an open Thornton and then scrambling into his own end zone for a near-safety. But in the third quarter he connected on two long completions to Tre Nixon to set up Harris' 3-yard scoring run for a 14-10 Patriots lead.



After throwing an interception earlier in the fourth quarter, the rookie from Western Kentucky beat New York's blitz and found back-pedaling receiver Lil"Jordan Humphrey with a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Pats a 21-20 lead with 4:51 remaining.

Gone from New England's glory days are Tom Brady , Rob Gronkowski, Dont'a Hightower, J.C. Jackson, newly minted Hall-of-Famer Richard Seymour and - as of Thursday - former Super Bowl hero James White .

Along with them, there are fears the Pats' championship hopes have also vanished.

Before Thursday night it had been 208 days since the Patriots wilted from a promising 9-4 start to a 10-7 finish, punctuated by a 40-point dismantling at the hands of their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card game. After that embarrassment Belichick oversaw a slumbering free agency with no marquee signings, orchestrated a peculiar draft widely panned by critics, and was the architect of New England's curious - if not creative - offensive play-calling system.

Against the Giants on defense, cornerback Terrance Mitchell forced a fumble recovered by Malcolm Butler, linebacker Josh Uche recorded a sack and free-agent linebacker Mack Wilson had four early tackles.

On special teams, Myles Bryant returned a punt 30 yards to set up Thornton's touchdown.

On offense, Nixon atoned for an early drop with his two big gains, and receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Humphrey combined for 14 catches and 150 yards midway through the fourth quarter.

On the downside, offensive tackle Justin Herron was called for two false-start penalties, cornerback Joejuan Williams was badly beaten on New York's first touchdown and backup offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste went down with an apparent injury to his left leg .

Thornton, the Baylor speedster selected 50th overall in last April's NFL Draft, consistently got behind the Giants' defense with mixed results. Once he waited too long for the ball to come to him, allowing New York's defender to break up the pass. On another occasion he beat his man but recorded his first NFL penalty for shoving the facemask of the Giants' cornerback during his route.



But on New England's second drive, Thornton combined his his athletic ability with improvisational skills for the touchdown grab.

While their stadium is in the midst of a $225 million renovation , for most of training camp the Patriots' offense - injecting energy to dire predictions of the team missing the playoffs - has been in shambles.

Aborted plays. Stuffed runs. Would-be sacks because of breakdowns in protection. Miscommunication on routes. Distressed passes into traffic.

From receiver Jakobi Meyers to former offensive linemen , the offensive pratfalls have been alarming. After a practice last week, veteran center David Andrews took it upon himself to gather his unit at midfield and deliver a fiery speech. A day later, Andrews got involved with a physical altercation with defensive star Christian Barmore that emptied sidelines and seemed to galvanize intensity.

" I'm going to figure it out ," Jones said of his and his team's offensive pratfalls.

His first chance to prove that on the preseason field comes Aug. 19 when the Patriots host the Carolina Panthers.

Belichick, who turned 70 during the offseason, has characteristically shrugged off his team's early struggles . His legacy is also partially at stake in 2022, with the future Hall-of-Fame coach having won six Super Bowls but only one playoff game in eight seasons without Brady .

The Patriots, who are only 17-16 and without a playoff win since Brady left, open the season Sept. 11 at Miami.