Oneida Dispatch
New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
COVID-19 Tests, Masks Required For All Visitors At Any New York State Prison
Masks and COVID-19 tests are now required for anyone visiting an incarcerated individual at a prison in New York State. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision quietly updated its COVID-19 policy. Updated about a month ago, the new policy says,. For purposes of visitation, since social distancing is very...
Struggling NY families to get back-to-school boost with $214 check per child
Struggling New York State families will be getting some help with their back-to-school expenses, thanks to a $44.4 million federal pandemic grant to the state.
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
townofgoshen.org
The New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
The New York State (NYS) Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through new federal resources. Benefits are administered through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if drinking water and wastewater services are combined, per applicant household. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s drinking water and/or wastewater vendor(s).This assistance is targeted at low income households and income guidelines will mirror that of the Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information regarding LIHWAP please visit the LIHWAP website at https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP.
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Gov. Hochul signs new laws to enhance traffic safety in New York State
Gov. Hochul signed two new laws Friday that enhance traffic safety and crack down on hit and run incidents.
Get Free Backpacks At Community Access Services Giveaway Event
Parents and guardians can get free bookbags tomorrow, Friday, August 12, 2022, at an event sponsored by Community Access Services. Community Access Services of WNY is a local non-profit that works to address HIV and other diseases that affect the health and welfare of urban communities in Buffalo and Erie County.
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
NBC New York
Polio Now Detected in NYC Sewage; State Identifies More Than 20 Samples of Concern
The virus that causes paralytic polio infections has been detected in New York City wastewater samples, state and city health officials jointly announced Friday, sounding the latest in a series of escalating alarms about potentially ongoing community spread of the once-dreaded childhood disease declared eradicated in the United States more than 40 years ago.
WUSA
Hundreds of people in New York have gotten polio
Health officials say it's possible hundreds of people in New York have gotten polio and don't know it. The deadly disease has been detected in New York's waste water.
newyorkupstate.com
With less than two weeks until marijuana retail licenses open, how many dispensary spots has NY secured?
Tickets are going fast for our NYC meetup on Aug. 23! Network, learn and listen to an expert-led panel discussion about CAURD and DASNY from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Get tickets here. Under the Office of Cannabis Management’s conditional adult-use retail dispensary program. must agree to locate in a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York launches campaign to crackdown on speeding
New York state law enforcement officials this week will increase patrols in an effort to reduce speeding and other traffic safety violations. The campaign to crackdown on speeding began Sunday and runs until Aug. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. "There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and...
yonkerstimes.com
The New, NY Gun Laws; How to Enforce Them and Should Automatic Weapons be Banned?
For a long time in New York State, it was very difficult to obtain a concealed carry gun permit. I can remember my dad, a retired NYPD Lieutenant, talk about how tough it was and how that was a GOOD thing, and a way to protect the public, and law enforcement, from armed and dangerous persons.
