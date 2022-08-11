Tomorrow marks one year since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan as U.S. military forces and their allies were preparing to withdraw from the country. It was a time of chaos, terror and uncertainty in the Afghan capital of Kabul. The scenes of crowds massed outside Kabul's airport, desperate for a flight out, shocked people around the world. Fazelminallah Qazizai is a journalist and author who works as NPR's producer in Kabul. He was there last August 15, when the Taliban took over. He's written about that day and its aftermath for New Lines Magazine. And Fazelminallah Qazizai is with us now. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us, and thank you for your hard work.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO