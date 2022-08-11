ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

Encore: Virtual reality brings Indian and Pakistani residents back home

With virtual reality headsets, elderly survivors of the partition between India and Pakistan are getting 360-degree views of their long-lost homes — on opposite sides of the international border. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. It was 75 years ago tomorrow that British colonial India was partitioned to create two independent states...
NPR

75 years after leaving British rule, India's democracy is on the line

Today marks 75 years since India emerged from British rule. That freedom began with bloodshed, the partition of Colonial India into two new nations and mass migration across their shared border. Now, India has become the world's largest democracy. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from Mumbai. LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Seventy-five years...
NPR

India is celebrating 75 years of independence from Britain

More than seven decades ago, colonial India was partitioned into two new nations — Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. There was a massive migration between the two — and bloodshed. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Seventy-five years ago today, India took its independence from the British Empire. The country's first...
NPR

A year after the Taliban seized power, what is life like in Afghanistan now?

A year ago today, gunmen on motorbikes rode into Kabul, and Taliban fighters seized power in Afghanistan. The radical group completed a lightning takeover. They already held rural areas, and then the U.S.-backed government lost one city after another. U.S. and NATO forces had just withdrawn from the country. For Americans, the compelling drama one year ago was an evacuation. The U.S. military flew out more than 100,000 people. Since then, close to 40 million people who remained have tried to adjust to new rulers. So how is life for them?
NPR

After a year of Taliban rule, many Afghans are struggling to survive

On this day one year ago, Kabul fell to the Taliban. With that, they were ruling Afghanistan again after 20 years out of power. So what has this day been like for Afghans? NPR's Diaa Hadid joins us from the Afghan capital. Hi, Diaa. DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Hi, Juana. SUMMERS:...
NPR

North Korean cold noodle master brings northern tastes to Seoul

Some cold summer treats are just too good to be enjoyed only when it is sweltering hot outside. Speaking personally, I am happy to eat ice cream year-round, especially if we're talking cookies and cream. And as NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports from Seoul, there is one cold summertime dish that is also far too delicious to be enjoyed on just one side of an international border, the one separating the two Koreas.
NPR

Remembering the day the Taliban took control of Afghanistan

Tomorrow marks one year since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan as U.S. military forces and their allies were preparing to withdraw from the country. It was a time of chaos, terror and uncertainty in the Afghan capital of Kabul. The scenes of crowds massed outside Kabul's airport, desperate for a flight out, shocked people around the world. Fazelminallah Qazizai is a journalist and author who works as NPR's producer in Kabul. He was there last August 15, when the Taliban took over. He's written about that day and its aftermath for New Lines Magazine. And Fazelminallah Qazizai is with us now. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us, and thank you for your hard work.
NPR

Under Taliban guard, Afghanistan's national museum has reopened

When the Taliban returned to power last year, Afghanistan's National Museum went dark. Cultural heritage advocates around the world worried history might repeat itself - that the group would smash statues or other objects it found offensive. The museum has reopened, and NPR's Arezou Rezvani made a visit. AREZOU REZVANI,...
NPR

Gazans say they pay the price of fighting between Israel and militant groups

Still recovering from the last bout of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad last week, civilians in Gaza are exhausted by suffering through the cycles of conflict. We now have a view from the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that is fenced in by Israel. People there recently faced three days of fighting. Israel launched what it called a preemptive strike on Islamic Jihad fighters that Israel says were planning attacks. Militants then fired more than 1,000 rockets toward Israel, which was protected by air defenses and saw no deaths. But nearly 50 people were killed in Gaza before a cease-fire was reached. NPR's Fatma Tanis reports.
NPR

Ex-besties feud over a messy wedding in 'You're Invited'

If Amaya, a Sri Lankan woman living in Los Angeles, is surprised to find out - via Instagram, of course - that her former best friend Kaavi is engaged, she's even more surprised to find out that it's to her college ex-boyfriend. Messy, messy, messy. She's stunned when she actually gets invited to the lavish, over-the-top affair. But she's also determined to keep the wedding from happening by any means necessary. "You're Invited" is the second thriller from Amanda Jayatissa, who joins us now from Colombo, Sri Lanka. Hello.
NPR

A man who held up a bank demanding his own money becomes an unlikely hero

A judge in Lebanon has refused to release a gunman who held up to 10 hostages at a Beirut bank last week to try to get access to his own savings. The man had threatened to set himself on fire if he couldn't get the bank to release his money, which he said he needed for medical care for his father. The seven-hour ordeal ended with the gunman's surrender but not before the bank handed over some of the over $200,000 from the gunman's account. The standoff drew a crowd of protesters outside a sit-in in support of the hostage taker.
NPR

In Canada, the leader of Ontario inadvertently swallows a bee

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. President Barack Obama once snatched a fly during a television interview. The leader of Ontario, Canada, inadvertently did him one better. Doug Ford, the provincial premier, was talking with reporters. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DOUG FORD: This sector - (coughing). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: What was that?
NPR

William Ruto wins in Kenya's presidential election

In Kenya, the deputy president William Ruto has been declared the winner of the country's presidential election, very narrowly beating his opponent Raila Odinga - very narrowly, less than 2% of the vote. The announcement was delayed following chaotic scenes at the official count and allegations of vote rigging by the losing candidate's campaign. Well, NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Nairobi. He's been out seeing some of this chaos. Hey there.
