Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Evacuation notices remain in place for Lake Wenatchee-area fire
Evacuation notices remain in place for areas near the White River Fire burning above Lake Wenatchee. Level 3, get-out-now notices, were issued Saturday afternoon for Sears Creek and Level 2, be prepared, notices were issued for White River Road and Level 1 notices for the Little Wenatchee Road. The lightning-sparked...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations remain in place as fires spread in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two wildfires caused by lightning strikes in Chelan County have grown significantly in size since they ignited Friday, about 14 miles northwest of Plain. The White River Fire and Irving Peak Fire are among the 13 fires that sparked in Friday's thunderstorm in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National...
ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River this morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the northbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
Level 3 evacuation notice for fire near Chelan
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Residents on Sears Creek Rd., are now at level 3 evacuation status, which means leave now. The White River Fire has burned an estimated 20 acres and is burning in the Sears Creek area of the White River drainage, approximately 14 miles northwest of Plain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake woman dies in rollover crash in Douglas County
MANSFIELD — A Moses Lake woman was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 in Douglas County. The woman was driving a Dodge Magnum south on SR 17 into a curve when she drove off the highway about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield, according to the state patrol.
Car sparks brush fire, crashes into Columbia River
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver was cited for reckless driving after their vehicle went into the Columbia River and caused a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver’s vehicle reportedly left the roadway on northbound U.S. Route 97 Alternate in Chelan County before 11:25 a.m....
kpq.com
What Happened on Friday Night?
In less than two hours, Wenatchee was embroiled in chaos as one man made a perilous journey to the top of George Sellar Bridge and inadvertently trapping commuters in traffic. Around 3:40 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a welfare check call. They were then reacquainted with a 32-year-old man they met on previous calls.
Chronicle
Small Fire Near Rimrock Lake Caused by Escaped Campfire; Officials Ask People to Follow Campfire Ban
Firefighters responded to small fires near Rimrock Lake and Thorp Mountain on Friday, and officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest asked people to obey a ban on campfires. An escaped campfire turned into a fire that was 1/10th of an acre south of Rimrock Lake on the Naches Ranger District on Friday night, according to a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
UPDATE: Over 13 Fires Burning in Lake Wenatchee
Update: August 12, 2022 at 12:18 p.m. The U.S. Forest Service has confirmed that 13 fires are currently burning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The White River Fire is estimated at 20 acres near the Sears Creek area. The fire is reportedly moving slow through the forest debris and fire...
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
KEPR
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
ncwlife.com
Olympia woman injured when motorcycles collide north of Wenatchee
A 71-year-old Olympia woman was hospitalized this morning when the motorcycle she was riding collided with another motorcycle that had slowed for traffic on Highway 97A north of Wenatchee. The Washington State Patrol said Sally J. Walker was transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with undisclosed injuries. The accident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Fatal Vehicle Rollover Engulfed in Flames
A fatal vehicle rollover resulted in a football-sized fire on the afternoon of August 13. Around 2 p.m., 15 miles southeast of Mansfield at milepost 102, a 2005 Dodge Magnum went southbound SR17 when instead of turning left on a curve, the driver went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
Evacuations in place for people living near Mohr Fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Evacuations are in place for people living near the Mohr Fire in Douglas County. Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave — are issued for people living on Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Level 2 evacuations – meaning get set to leave – are in place for...
ifiberone.com
Truck driver injured in crash on SR 17 south of Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A semi-truck driver was injured in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on state Route 17 about five miles south of Moses Lake. Armando I. Burboa Ramirez, 40, was driving a semi south on Road N Southeast when he drove off the road at the Road 2 Southeast intersection, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Level 1 evacuations issued for multiple homes in Douglas County as 1000-acre-plus blaze burns southward
WATERVILLE - The over 1000-acre blaze burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville in Douglas County has prompted Level 1 evacuation notices for homes in the upper portion of the Palisades as of late Tuesday/early Wednesday. The large blaze continues to be pushed southward into the Douglas Creek area above the...
kpq.com
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
ifiberone.com
Motorcycle rider hurt in Highway 2 crash near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into another motorcycle on Friday on Highway 2 near Wenatchee. Robert A. Thorpe, a 64-year-old Ellensburg man, was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 2 when he and another motorcycle rider changes lanes and were attempting to exit the highway, according to the state patrol.
ifiberone.com
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
ifiberone.com
Fire swells to "roughly" 1,000 acres east of Waterville; level 2 evacuation issued
WATERVILLE - Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Callie says "roughly" 1,000 acres of sage brush, grass and wheat stubble have burned 12 miles southeast of Waterville. The blaze is now burning south of US 2. Authorities say the fire was a flare up from a blaze that was believed to have...
Comments / 0